Cincinnati Skates Past Kalamazoo

January 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones bested the Wings on the road Saturday night 4-3. Cincinnati improves to 2-2-1-0 against Kalamazoo and takes over sole possession of a playoff spot in the Central Division.

* Cincinnati jumped out to an early lead for the second time this weekend. Cristiano DiGiacinto scored his first goal since returning from the Hartford Wolfpack just 3:44 into regulation. Later in the 1st, defensemen Jalen Smereck scored a highlight reel goal to make it 2-0. The defensemen started the rush from his own zone, received a pass in the high slot and deked K-Wings' goaltender Jonathan Lemieux out of the net.

* The 'Clones kept the offense up in the 2nd period when Lincoln Griffin finished off a nice Lee Lapid pass 20 seconds into the frame. Three minutes later, Sahil Panwar was credited with his 13th of the season after a bouncing puck bounced off a Kalamazoo defender making it 4-0. Erik Bradford beat Boyko with a power play goal from the far circle.

* Kalamazoo added two goals in the 3rd from Daschke and Joyaux to put the score 4-3. Talyn Boyko finished with 25 saves in the win.

Up next, Cincinnati begins a three-game homestand inside the Heritage Bank Center. Wednesday, January 24th, the Cyclones host the Heartlanders for a 7:30pm ET puck drop that features a t-shirt giveaway and $2 beer night.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.