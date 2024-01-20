Cincinnati Skates Past Kalamazoo
January 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones bested the Wings on the road Saturday night 4-3. Cincinnati improves to 2-2-1-0 against Kalamazoo and takes over sole possession of a playoff spot in the Central Division.
* Cincinnati jumped out to an early lead for the second time this weekend. Cristiano DiGiacinto scored his first goal since returning from the Hartford Wolfpack just 3:44 into regulation. Later in the 1st, defensemen Jalen Smereck scored a highlight reel goal to make it 2-0. The defensemen started the rush from his own zone, received a pass in the high slot and deked K-Wings' goaltender Jonathan Lemieux out of the net.
* The 'Clones kept the offense up in the 2nd period when Lincoln Griffin finished off a nice Lee Lapid pass 20 seconds into the frame. Three minutes later, Sahil Panwar was credited with his 13th of the season after a bouncing puck bounced off a Kalamazoo defender making it 4-0. Erik Bradford beat Boyko with a power play goal from the far circle.
* Kalamazoo added two goals in the 3rd from Daschke and Joyaux to put the score 4-3. Talyn Boyko finished with 25 saves in the win.
Up next, Cincinnati begins a three-game homestand inside the Heritage Bank Center. Wednesday, January 24th, the Cyclones host the Heartlanders for a 7:30pm ET puck drop that features a t-shirt giveaway and $2 beer night.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
