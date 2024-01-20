Anderson Lights Lamp in Loss to Indy
January 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Indy Fuel 4-1 on Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
What Happened:
The Toledo Walleye hit the road to Indianapolis to close out their weekend against the Indy Fuel.
Jan Bednar started between the pipes for the Walleye. Matt Anderson and Michael Prapavessis manned the defence while Brandon Hawkins, Trenton Bliss and Orrin Centazzo led the Toledo attack.
Zach Driscoll defended the home net for the Fuel. Matthew Cairns and Christopher Cameron staffed the defence while Colin Bilek, Cameron Hillis and Kyle Maksimovich filled out the Indy offense.
The Fuel got on the board right away with Zach Jordan finding the net at :37 to take an early 1-0 lead. Jordan Martin and Anthony Petruzzelli added assists to the score.
The Walleye got their first power play chance of the night at 6:29 when Santino Centorame was sent to the Fuel penalty box for Hooking. The Fuel killed off the penalty.
Toledo got their next man-advantage at 11:17 when Hillis was sent to the Indy box for Cross-Checking. Indy killed off the power play again.
The two teams would exchange blows and five-minute majors as Adrien Beraldo and D.J. King dropped the gloves for the Fish and the Fuel respectively at 13:57, each earning five minutes for Fighting.
That wrapped the first period action with the Walleye trailing the Fuel 1-0.
The Walleye were outshot by the Fuel 10-16 in the period. Toledo was 0/2 on the power play in the period while Indy did not have a chance.
The Walleye scooted down the ice to begin the second period by lighting the lamp to tie the game at 1-1. Anderson would be the Fish to light the lamp, with Centazzo and Bliss assisting the tally at :21.
The Fuel would reclaim the lead at 13:55 when Maksimovich slipped one past Bednar. Bilek and Hillis added assists to the score.
Indy would stretch their lead to 3-1 at 18:27 when Hillis hit twine. Maksimovich and Cameron where the helping-hands on the score.
That wrapped the second period action with the Walleye trailing the Fuel 3-1.
The Walleye were outshot 8-14 in the period and 18-30 cumulatively. Neither team had a power play chance in the period.
The third period action began with the first Fuel power play of the evening at 7:28 when Alexandre Doucet was sent to the Walleye penalty box for Interference. The Walleye killed off the penalty.
Indy got their next power play chance at 12:14 when Mitch Lewandowski was assessed a Roughing minor. Toledo successfully killed off the penalty.
The Fuel sealed the deal at 19:08 when Jordan hit an unassisted empty netter for his second goal of the night to make it 4-1 Fuel.
The horns sounded with the Walleye falling to the Indy Fuel 4-1.
The two teams shot even at 6-6 in the period, but the Walleye were outshot by the Fuel 24-36 overall. Toledo did not have a power play chance in the period and was 0/2 overall, while Indy was 0/2 in the period and 0/2 overall.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
Kyle Maksimovich (1G, 1A) - IND
Zach Jordan (2G) - IND
Cameron Hills (1G, 1A) - IND
What's Next:
The Toledo Walleye will return to the Heritage Bank Center for a rematch with the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday, January 26, 2024, with puck drop coming at 7:35 pm ET.
