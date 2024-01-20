Gahagen Saves 31, Royals Rout Mariners, 5-1

Maine, ME - The Reading Royals (16-17-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Maine Mariners (14-16-5-0), 5-1, on Saturday, January 20th at Cross Insurance Arena. Parker Gahagen (7-3-0-0) earned the win in net for the Royals and had 31 saves on 32 shots faced. Shane Starrett (4-9-3-0) suffered the loss in net for Maine with 19 saves on 23 shots faced.

The Royals set the tone with three-straight goal in the opening 22 minutes of play. Tag Bertuzzi scored the game's opening goal 33 seconds into play on a two-on-one break out with Matt Brown. Bertuzzi's goal was his ninth of the season and second in his last two games. Yvan Mongo scored his second breakaway goal in his last two games 15:31 into the first period to put Reading up at the end of the first period, 2-0.

Devon Paliani extended Reading's lead to three goals 1:38 into the second period with his second goal two games. Adam Brubacher connected with Paliani in the slot for the forward to snap his ninth goal of the season past Starrett on the power play. Paliani's fourth power play goal of the season ties him with Ryan Chyzowski for the team lead in power play tallies.

Cam Askew answered back for the Mariners 1:09 later for Maine's lone goal of the game. Alex Kile and Gabriel Chicoine earned the assist on the power play goal for Askew's fifth goal of the season. Chyzowski restored Reading's three-goal lead with a deflection past Starrett on a cross crease pass from Joe Nardi 21 seconds later, 4-1. The goal was Chyzowski's team leading 13th of the season.

Shane Sellar sealed the game with an empty net goal for his ninth goal of the season during a Royals penalty kill. The shorthanded goal was the second of the season for the Royals. Both shorthanded goals have come in the last two games.

The Royals close out their six-game series against the Mariners on Sunday January 21st at 3:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

