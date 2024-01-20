Steelheads Defeat Rush in Saturday Tilt

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, fell to the Idaho Steelheads 6-1 on Saturday night at The Monument.

Willie Knierim, who netted four goals in the win on Friday, opened the scoring for the Steelheads 6:53 into the first period.

Matt Radomsky and the Rush defense battled through the period's end to a 1-0 deficit, but the Steelheads struck just 25 seconds into the second period on Matt Register's first of two goals on the night.

Idaho also saw Wade Murphy and AJ White strike for special teams markers in the second period. Murphy, a shorthanded goal set up by Ty Pelton-Byce, and White scored a powerplay goal to break an 0-for-6 streak on the Idaho man-advantage.

After Rush Head Coach Scott Burt called timeout, Brett Gravelle hammered a one-timer past Brian Thomson to get the Rush on the board. Thomson only allowed two goals all weekend in back-to-back starts.

The Steelheads added two more insurance markers from Bailey Conger and Register again. Conger earned three points on the night.

Rapid City falls to 17-19-2-0 but remains in the playoff picture with both Tulsa and Allen off tonight. The Rush hit the road for their next six games, facing Utah for three and Maine for three before returning home on February 9 to square off with Kansas City.

