Growlers Sign Defenceman Chase Carter to SPC

January 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that defenceman Chase Carter has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the club during the ongoing seven game road trip.

Carter, 23, has played 30 games in the SPHL this season with the Birmingham Bulls, picking up six points (2G, 4A) and 25 PIM to date.

The Truro, Nova Scotia native has spent the last three seasons splitting time between the SPHL and the FPHL after four years in the Maritime Junior Hockey League.

Newfoundland resume their trip on Saturday night in Norfolk as they play the second of four straight games against the Admirals. After three more on the road, The Growlers then return to Mary Brown's Centre next month to host the Indy Fuel on February 2, 3 & 4. Tickets are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

