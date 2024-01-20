Heartlanders Run into Gauthier in 3-1 Loss

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 3-1, Saturday at Xtream Arena. Pavel Novak scored Iowa's lone goal. This was the second game between the teams this weekend.

Taylor Gauthier made 25 saves for Wheeling and earned his fourth victory ever against Iowa. Hunter Jones made 19 saves for Iowa.

After a scoreless first period, Justin Addamo opened up scoring for the Nailers on the first shot of the second. Novak tied the game 42 seconds later on a goal assisted by Will Calverley and Anthony Firriolo. Tanner Laderoute scored the go-ahead goal 7:53 into the second period.

Despite 13 shots in the closing frame, Iowa was unable to come back from the one-goal deficit. Laderoute cemented the lead with an empty net goal at 18:35. Iowa ended the night with 26 shots on goal.

