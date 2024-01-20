K-Wings Stage Rainbow Ice Rally, Fall to Cyclones in Front of 5,155

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (18-16-2-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, staged a furious Rainbow Ice comeback but could not overcome an early deficit and fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones (18-15-4-0) in front of 5,155 fans at Wings Event Center on Saturday, 4-3.

The 'Rainbow Ice Rally' pulled Kalamazoo within one with a Michael Joyaux (4) snipe from the top of the right circle at the 17:21 mark of the third period. David Keefer (16) picked up the primary assist while Erik Bradford (27) recorded his 250th career ECHL assist with the secondary helper on the extra attacker play.

Cincinnati opened the scoring at the 3:44 mark of the first period and doubled its lead at 7:39.

The Cyclones made it 3-0 at the 0:20 mark of the second period and added another goal at 3:06.

Bradford (13) got Kalamazoo on the board by firing the puck home from the left circle at the 17:05 mark on the power play. Joyaux(9) and Keefer(15) assisted Bradford off the extra-man opportunity's opening faceoff.

Derek Daschke (7) added another power-play goal at the 6:10 mark of the third period with a slapshot from just below the painted ice between the circles. Brad Morrison (17) fed Daschke after collecting the rebound from a Collin Adams (10) chance.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (13-11-1-0), the reigning Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week, made 27 saves in the loss.

Kalamazoo has now taken points in seven of its last nine games.

The K-Wings finished the game 2-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Cincinnati took the final shot total, 31-28.

