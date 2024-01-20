ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Reading's Brayden Guy has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #503, Reading at Maine, on Jan. 19.

Guy was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing under Rule #61.5 at 18:39 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Guy will miss Reading's game at Maine tonight (Jan. 20).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

