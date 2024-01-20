ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
January 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Reading's Brayden Guy has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #503, Reading at Maine, on Jan. 19.
Guy was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing under Rule #61.5 at 18:39 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Guy will miss Reading's game at Maine tonight (Jan. 20).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 20, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - January 20 - ECHL
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Brandon Halverson to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: January 20 - Idaho Steelheads at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Pavlychev Recalled to AHL by Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Gameday: Last Game of Road Trip in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Growlers Sign Defenceman Chase Carter to SPC - Newfoundland Growlers
- Stingrays Community Newsletter - First Edition - South Carolina Stingrays
- Sold out Cable Dahmer Arena to Welcome Mavericks Looking for 11th-Straight Win Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Forwards Kevin O'Neil and Tyson Empey Recalled to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Preview: Royals Suit up for Saturday Night Showdown with Mariners in Maine - Reading Royals
- Thunder Closes Homestand with Loss to Oilers - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.