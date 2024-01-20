Stingrays Community Newsletter - First Edition

Welcome back to this season's Community Report! Our Rays have been busy so far this 2023-24 season. Since our season has started, we've spent over 450 hours across 50+ events volunteering with local nonprofit organizations out in the community.

Some of Cool Ray's favorite events have been MUSC's Angel Tree Parade, the SC Aquariums Fish or Treat, and spending time eating some oysters at Habitat for Humanity's Oyster Roast!

Our front office has been putting in the work as well! Back in October, we went out to Charleston's Miracle League to play Buddy Ball and in November, we spent some time at Beautiful Gate Center helping them put up their Christmas decorations for the holiday season!

The Stingrays also partnered with Operation Gratitude and the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center to pack 5,000 goodie bags for First Responders and Active Military in light of Veterans Day. The Rays had 12 members of their front office and 10 players out to volunteer throughout the day! Watch the recap video below to learn more about Operation Gratitude.

In November, we held our Undie Sunday (11/19) and Teddy Bear Toss games (12/3). We were able to collect and distribute 5,000+ pairs of undergarments and 14,237 teddy bears that went to many local nonprofit organizations like The Salvation Army, Jeans Angels, My Sisters House, Ronald McDonald House, One80 Place,Lowcountry Orphan Relief and Toys for Tots.

Most recently, our Military Appreciation Night took place (1/13) where we honored all of our local active and retired military. Over 1,000 tickets were donated out to The American Legion, Wounded Warrior Project, Shaw Airforce Base, Joint Base Charleston, TAPS, Vintage Vixens, The Fisher House, The VA, PGA Hope, Warrior WOD, CHEP, Coast Guard Base Charleston, Blind Veteran Support Group, The Citadel, and Nuclear Power Training Unit.

To prepare for Military Appreciation, some of our Rays went out to The Department of Veteran Affairs to visit their Blind Veteran Support Group. They made paper mache masks in light of Mardi Gras and then were donated tickets to come out to the game.

Our Rays also took part in our annual Dorchester Habitat For Humanity build, where players spent time constructing a house for a local family in need. We partnered with sponsor of Carolina Country Night (1/6), SERVPRO of Greater North Charleston on the initiative.

Since our 2022-23 season came to a close, the Stingrays have been fortunate to donate $49,138 in in-kind donations and just over $23,000 in cash donations. Stingrays principal owner, Todd Halloran, started his own initiative this season where he focuses on giving back to local nonprofit organizations by donating $1,000 for each home game of our season. The organizations that have received this donation so far are as follows:

Carolina Youth Development Center

Quilts of Valor

My Sisters House

Lowcountry Food Bank

Jerseys for Juniors

Multiplying Good

Towns 4 Troops

North Charleston Police Department

SOS Care

Parents Partnership

Serve and Connect - The Adam Blankenship Fundraiser

Charleston Waterkeeper

Lowcountry Blessing Box Project

Warrior WOD

Kids on Point

