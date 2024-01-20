Pavlychev Recalled to AHL by Ontario

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that forward Nikita Pavlychev has been recalled by the AHL affiliate of the Swamp Rabbits, the Ontario Reign.

Pavlychev's call-up comes in the midst of a hot streak, where the AHL contracted forward collected points in four consecutive contests. The 6'7", 211-pound forward is averaging a point-per-game this season, posting 9 goals, 14 assists, and 23 points. This year, he has a helper in a pair of games with the Reign at the AHL level.

Hailing from Varoslavl, Russia, Pavlychev recently notched his 100th point as a Swamp Rabbit, assisting Colton Young's overtime winner against Orlando on January 12th. In the Upstate, he has 48 goals, 53 assists, and 101 points to his credit in 97 games. At the AHL level, he has 10 points (3g-7ast) in 37 contests with Ontario and the Syracuse Crunch. Prior to playing professionally, Pavlychev played college hockey for Penn State, accumulating 36 goals and 70 points in 137 games with the Nittany Lions. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2015 NHL Draft (7th Rd/#197).

The Swamp Rabbits are back at home tonight and tomorrow, January 21st, against the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop for tonight's "NASCAR Night", presented by Alloy Employer Services, is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST. Sunday is a matinee finale scheduled for a 3:05 p.m. EST start.

