Fuel Sellout Sixth Game and Dominate Walleye

January 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release









Indy Fuel's Samuel Ruffin versus Toledo Walleye's Adrien Beraldo

(Indy Fuel) Indy Fuel's Samuel Ruffin versus Toledo Walleye's Adrien Beraldo(Indy Fuel)

INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night to kick off the second half of their season. In front of a sellout crowd of 6,503 fans, Indy dominated the Toledo Walleye who sit atop the Central division, in a 4-1 victory. This is the Fuel's sixth sellout this season, which is their new single-season high in sellout games.

1ST PERIOD

Zach Jordan, who returned to the Fuel lineup today, didn't waste any time and scored just 37 seconds into the game to give Indy an early 1-0 lead. Jordan Martin and Anthony Petruzzelli claimed assists on that goal.

At 6:29, Santino Centorame took the first penalty of the game for hooking. Cam Hillis followed that up with a cross checking penalty at 11:17 but the Fuel killed off both.

Adrien Beraldo and DJ King dropped the gloves at 13:57 after Beraldo ran into Hillis. Both received five minute majors for that before the period ended.

By the end of the first frame, Indy was outshooting Toledo 16-10.

2ND PERIOD

Matt Anderson opened the scoring just 21 seconds into the second frame to tie the game 1-1.

At 13:55, Kyle Maksimovich scored his thirteenth goal of the season to give Indy the 2-1 lead. Colin Bilek and Cam Hills both earned assists on the goal.

Five minutes later, Hillis scored a goal of his own to put Indy up 3-1. Maksimovich and Chris Cameron were the assists on that goal.

There were no penalties in the second period and by the end, Indy was outshooting Toledo 20-18.

3RD PERIOD

Alexandre Doucet gave the Fuel their first power play of the game with an interference call at 7:28 of the third frame.

The Walleye killed off that penalty before taking another, a roughing minor to Mitchell Lewandowski, at 12:14 that they also killed off.

With less than two minutes to go, Toledo pulled their goalie in favor of the extra skater however could not score with the advantage.

Zach Jordan caught a pass through the neutral zone and extended the Fuel's lead to 4-1 with an empty net goal and that is how the game would end.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on January 26, 2024 against the Iowa Heartlanders for Do317 Night.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.