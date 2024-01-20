Growlers Fall 2-1 to Admirals

January 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers fell 2-1 to the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night at the Norfolk Scope.

Keenan Suthers scored the lone goal for Newfoundland as their offence struggled to give Vyacheslav Peksa (32 saves) some run support.

Round three goes on Sunday evening at 4:35pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. NOR - D. Katic

2. NOR - D. Smirnov

3. NOR - T. Milic

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.