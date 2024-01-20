Growlers Fall 2-1 to Admirals
January 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers fell 2-1 to the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night at the Norfolk Scope.
Keenan Suthers scored the lone goal for Newfoundland as their offence struggled to give Vyacheslav Peksa (32 saves) some run support.
Round three goes on Sunday evening at 4:35pm NL time.
Three Stars:
1. NOR - D. Katic
2. NOR - D. Smirnov
3. NOR - T. Milic
