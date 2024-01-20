Forwards Kevin O'Neil and Tyson Empey Recalled to Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forwards Kevin O'Neil and Tyson Empey have been recalled to Hershey. They will be available for Hershey's matchup against the Wilkes-Barre Penguins tonight.

This will be O'Neil's second stint in Hershey. He tallied one goal in two games for the Bears last season. O'Neil has skated in 97 ECHL games, all with the Stingrays, over the last three seasons. He has 90 points (39 goals, 51 assists) in that span.

Empey is one of just four Stingrays players to skate in every game this season, and he will be making his Hershey Bears debut tonight. Empey last played in the AHL when he spent two seasons with the Tucson Roadrunners from 2021 to 2023. In 79 career AHL games, all with Tuscson, Empey has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists).

The Stingrays are in Atlanta tonight to take on the Gladiators. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm.

