Sold out Cable Dahmer Arena to Welcome Mavericks Looking for 11th-Straight Win Tonight
January 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - After a dominating 9-2 victory on Friday night, the Kansas City Mavericks are looking to extend their league-leading win streak to 11 games tonight at 6 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Another sellout crowd will greet the ECHL's best team in one of hockey's best environments.
One of Kansas City's most fun, affordable and family-friendly events, the Mavericks lead the league with a 27-7-1 record and are three wins away from the longest winning streak in team history.
WHO: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Utah Grizzlies
WHEN: Tonight, Saturday, January 20 at 6 PM
WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Pkwy., Independence, MO 64055
