Sold out Cable Dahmer Arena to Welcome Mavericks Looking for 11th-Straight Win Tonight

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - After a dominating 9-2 victory on Friday night, the Kansas City Mavericks are looking to extend their league-leading win streak to 11 games tonight at 6 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Another sellout crowd will greet the ECHL's best team in one of hockey's best environments.

One of Kansas City's most fun, affordable and family-friendly events, the Mavericks lead the league with a 27-7-1 record and are three wins away from the longest winning streak in team history.

WHO: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Utah Grizzlies

WHEN: Tonight, Saturday, January 20 at 6 PM

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Pkwy., Independence, MO 64055

