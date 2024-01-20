Preview: Royals Suit up for Saturday Night Showdown with Mariners in Maine

January 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a six-game series with the Maine Mariners on Saturday, January 20 at 6:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

The Royals return home for Pride Night and a Wild Wednesday on January 24th at 7:00 p.m. presented by the LGBT Center of Greater Reading! Enjoy $2 dollar beers, Buy One, Get One College Student Tickets, and $6.10 Orange Zone tickets!

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hoist a 15-17-1-1 record after defeating the Mariners in the first of three face-offs on the weekend in Maine, 5-2. The win came after the Royals fell to the Mainers on Monday, January 15, 4-1. The Royals took the series opener over the Mariners, 1-0, behind Parker Gahagen's 12th professional career shutout before falling the Maine on Saturday, January 13, 6-4.

Matt Brown leads the Royals with 31 points and 19 assists. Brown ties fellow forward Ryan Chyzowski for the team lead in goals with 12. Gahagen has won six of his last seven starts in net for Reading. He turned aside 17 of the 19 shots faced in his sixth win of the season in the Friday night victory for Reading.

Scouting the Mariners:

Maine enters the fifth game of the series at 14-15-5-0 through 34 games this season. The Mariners have earned a point in five of their last seven games, and have won four of their last six games overall.

Forward Alex Kile leads the Mariners in goals (22) and points (42). The Troy, Michigan native is second on the team in assists (20) behind team leader Gabriel Chicoine (22). Chicoine scored both goals for the Mariners in the Friday night loss.

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

Star Wars / Pediatric Cancer Night - Jan. 27 vs. Wheeling

Join Chewbacca and friends from the Star Wars universe at the arena, and help support the fight against Pediatric Cancer

Appearances from your favorite Star Wars characters

Star Wars specialty jerseys

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Ice Angels team poster

Pink in the Rink / Women in Sports / Healthcare Professionals Appreciation Night - Feb. 3 vs. Adirondack

1st intermission breast cancer survivors charity shot and on-ice recognition

Pink in the Rink specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Pink Beanie

Autism Acceptance Night - Feb. 4 vs. Adirondack - Presented Prospectus Berco

Accessible sensory rooms and accommodating in-game aspects featured and open to all fans

Help raise funds for Prospectus Berco by participating in a pre-game Harmony Walk on the concourse with Slapshot and Royals players (More info TBA)

Chinese New Year specialty jersey

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.