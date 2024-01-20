Thunder Win Streak Hits 11 with 5-2 Win at Trois-Rivieres

January 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder defenseman Tristan Thompson receives a fist bump

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder defenseman Tristan Thompson receives a fist bump(Adirondack Thunder)

TROIS-RIVIERES - Ryan Smith scored twice, and Tyler Brennan made 32 saves as the Adirondack Thunder extended their win streak to 11 games with a 5-2 road victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday afternoon.

Tristan Thompson opened the scoring for the thunder at 3:00 of the first period. After a blocked shot by Zach Walker, Thompson went in on a breakaway and beat goaltender Rylan Parenteau for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Thompson's fourth of the year from Walker.

Adirondack took a 2-0 lead as Tristan Ashbrook tipped in a shot from Bray Crowder a few minutes later. The goal was Ashbrook's tenth of the year with the lone assist going to Crowder at 8:22 of the first for the two-goal lead.

Alex-Olivier Voyer got the Lions on the board late in the first. Voyer skated down the right side and fired a slap shot by goaltender Tyler Brennan for his eighth of the season with assists from Nicolas Lariviere and Nicolas Guay at 17:14 of the first. The Thunder took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

In the second period, Patrick Grasso scored on the power play to give the Thunder a 3-1 lead. Jace Isley picked up a loose puck and found Grasso for the wide-open net at 12:36 of the middle period. The goal was Grasso's 21st of the year from Isley and Shane Harper. The points by Grasso and Harper extended their streaks to seven games and Adirondack took the two-goal lead into the third.

Ryan Smith added two goals in the third period to give the Thunder a three-goal lead. Smith scored his 14th at 6:04 and his 15th at 9:43 with assists from Jace Isley and Erik Middendorf. After the two goals by Smith, the Thunder took a 5-2 lead.

Tyler Brennan stopped 32 of 34 shots in the win.

