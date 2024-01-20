Cutler Scores Game Winner in Utah's Thrilling 4-3 Overtime Victory

Utah Grizzlies celebrate win

Independence, Missouri - Brandon Cutler scored two goals, including the game winner 20 seconds into overtime as the Utah Grizzlies won 4-3 over the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks 10 game winning streak came to an end as Utah finished the nine-game road trip with a 4-5 record.

The Grizzlies scored the first two goals of the contest. Dylan Fitze got Utah on the board 6:26 into the contest. Utah is now 11-3 on the season when they score first. 2 minutes 6 seconds later Adam Berg extended the lead. KC responded later in the first period as Jacob Hayhurst scored his 17th of the season 16:58 in. Utah led 2-1 after 1 period.

KC scored 2 unanswered goals in the second period. Patrick Curry scored unassisted 7:57 into the period to tie the contest. Jake Jaremko gave the Mavericks a 3-2 lead 13:44 in. The Mavericks led 3-2 after 2 periods.

Cutler tied the game 5:04 into the third period from the right wing with the law firm of Berg and Burke (Adam Berg and Nathan Burke) getting the assists. The score remained tied 3-3 throughout the rest of regulation, despite Kansas City having 2 different 5 on 3 power plays in the third period. KC went 0 for 6 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 4. Utah goaltender Dante Giannuzzi saved 28 of 31 in the win as he made some acrobatic saves to keep Utah in the game.

Cutler's game winner was his first overtime game winner as a professional. He now leads Utah with 3 game winning goals this season. Cutler now has 6 game winning goals in his Grizzlies career. It's been a solid third professional season for Cutler, who leads Utah in goals (15), shots (138), GWG's (3), power play goals (4) and penalty minutes (53).

Kansas City goaltender Dillon Kelley got the loss as he saved 19 of 23. Utah is now 2-0 in overtime games this season, Kansas City falls to 3-2 past regulation.

The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for their first 3 home games of the 2024 calendar year as they face the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:10pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Games Next Week

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night.

Friday, January 26, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Guns N Hoses Night.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Brandon Cutler (Utah) - 2 goals, 6 shots.

2. Adam Berg (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 1 shot, 2 PIM.

3. Jake Jaremko (KC) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.

