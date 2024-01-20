Stingrays Top Gladiators in Overtime

January 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays on game night

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays on game night(South Carolina Stingrays)

DULUTH, GA - The South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night. Jack Adams scored a hat trick (including the overtime winner), Josh Wilkins scored twice, and Garin Bjorklund stopped 28 of 32 shots in the victory.

Nolan Burke struck first for the Gladiators 7:26 into the first period. Burke poked a rebound through Bjorklund's five-hole for his second goal of the season.

Eleven minutes into the first period, Navrin Mutter made it 2-0 with his fifth goal of the season. The Stingrays cut the deficit in half thanks to a power play goal by Adams. He knocked in the rebound off an Austin Magera shot.

The Gladiators took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Micah Miller put the Gladiators up two with his team-leading 13th goal of the season.

Adams pulled the Stingrays within one when he fired a wrist shot from the slot past Atlanta goaltender Brad Barone. Wilkins tied the game 38 seconds later when he redirected a Connor Moore shot into the top left corner. The two teams entered the third period tied 3-3.

3:36 into the third period, Wilkins gave the Stingrays their first lead of the night when he beat Barone with a clean wrist shot from the left hash mark.

Atlanta tied the game on a power play goal by Ryan Cranford just under four minutes later.

The Stingrays ended the game 5:48 into overtime when Magera whipped a wrist shot on goal, and Adams punched in the rebound. Adams' hat trick was the second Stingray hat trick of the 2023-24 season and the first hat trick of Adams' professional career.

The Stingrays return to action tomorrow afternoon when they take on the Orlando Solar Bears at 3:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.