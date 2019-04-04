Street Leads Gulls' Rally over San Jose

The Gulls opened their five-game April schedule with a 4-3 comeback win over the San Jose Barracuda at SAP Center. San Diego scored two third-period goals to erase a 3-2 deficit. The Gulls have earned standings points in five straight games (4-0-1-0) in addition to points in 20 of their last 24 away from home (15-4-3-2).

Ben Street recorded his fourth multi-point game with a goal and assist (1-1=2), including the game-winning goal with 5:28 left in regulation. Street has recorded 2-2=4 points his last four games.

Matt Berry tallied two primary assists (0-2=2) for his fifth multi-point game and now has three assists his last two games.

Chase De Leo recorded an assist to extend his point streak to seven games (2-8=10), one shy of his career high (eight games) set earlier this season from Feb. 1-16 (7-4=11).

Kalle Kossila opened the scoring at 19:47 of the first period to mark his 14th goal. Berry earned an assist while Josh Mahura recorded his 16th assist on the goal. Mahura leads Gulls defensemen in points (1-16=17) and assists.

Brent Gates Jr. scored his first professional goal at 6:32 of the second period, his second point (1-1=2) in four games since signing an amateur tryout with the Gulls on Mar. 22. Corey Tropp recorded his 34th point on the goal, while Street earned the secondary assist.

Justin Kloos scored the game-tying goal at 10:03 of the third period to mark his 16th goal and 41st point. De Leo earned the lone assist.

Jack Kopacka also earned an assist on Street's game-winning goal, his 13th point of the campaign.

Kevin Boyle stopped 33-of-36 shots in 55:08 to record his 23rd win and is now tied for eighth among AHL goaltenders in wins. Boyle has posted a 9-1-1 record with a 2.54 goals-against average and .926 save percentage his last 12 road games. Jeff Glass stopped his lone shot faced in 4:52 of relief to begin the third period.

The Gulls will return to San Diego to conclude their 2018-19 home schedule with a two-game homestand on Friday, Apr. 5 vs. Ontario (7 p.m.) and Wednesday, Apr. 10 vs. San Jose (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Brent Gates Jr.

On his first professional goal

It was exciting. I was put with two pretty good players again and they made a good play there. The puck fell out and I put it in. It's exciting, you're waiting for it. Three games go by and I'm kind of waiting for that first one. For it to happen like that tonight was pretty special.

On playing with Ben Street

He works really hard, he's a smart player, he's always in the right spot. I just try to read off him and bring some energy. I give him all the credit on that, being an easy guy to play with. He's predictable. You know what he's going to do with the puck. It's been fun and a good opportunity for me, and I've enjoyed it.

On the playoff race

That's the bigger picture. That was a huge win for us. It's coming down tight. To be able to help out in any way is what I'm trying to do, whether it be blocking a shot or making the simple plays. To be able to put one in and help the team out in a big game like that is a good feeling.

On the game

Being thrown right into it, everyone is competing, everyone knows what's at stake. It's a different level, takes a little bit of getting used to. I thought I adjusted pretty well and had a pretty good game.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

We knew we were in for a fight. San Jose is trying to lock down their spot and we don't want them to get away from us. Tucson winning their game, this was a massive game for us. I thought our guys showed a ton of fight. I'm sure some of them were checking scores as things were going on but it's not something I talk to the team about.

On creating offense

We need everybody. Our puck movement is going to be critical. That's where a lot of those goals started. We need to keep going to the net like we are right now. It's another critical thing. Again, we'll try to get some rest and get ready for Friday.

On Brent Gates Jr.

It was great. I said to him before that Todd Marchant (Anaheim Ducks Director of Player Development) had told me that he could score and I asked him, 'Did you score goals in college?' He said yes, so I said the nets are the same size here so don't be afraid to put it in. Always great to see a young man grab his first pro goal.

