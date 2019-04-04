Petersen Keeps Griffins at Bay
April 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign began the week on a high note with a 3-1 victory over Grand Rapids on Wednesday evening at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The Reign got two goals from forward Zack Mitchell, in addition to 40 saves from Cal Petersen, as they earned the season sweep over Grand Rapids.
Date: April 3, 2019
Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
Attendance: 7,882
ONT Record: (23-30-6-4)
GR Record: (38-23-6-4)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 1 2 -- 3
GR 0 0 1 -- 1
Shots PP
ONT 31 1/4
GR 41 1/4
Three Stars:
1) ONT - Zack Mitchell
2) ONT - Cal Petersen
3) ONT - Philippe Maillet
GWG: Zack Mitchell (12)
W: Cal Petersen (11-18-3)
L: Patrik Rybar (16-13-5)
Next Game: Friday, April 5 vs. San Diego, 7:00 PM PDT at Pechanga Arena San Diego - San Diego, CA
