Petersen Keeps Griffins at Bay

April 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign began the week on a high note with a 3-1 victory over Grand Rapids on Wednesday evening at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The Reign got two goals from forward Zack Mitchell, in addition to 40 saves from Cal Petersen, as they earned the season sweep over Grand Rapids.

Date: April 3, 2019

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Attendance: 7,882

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTGR43BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTGR43Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTGR43PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (23-30-6-4)

GR Record: (38-23-6-4)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 1 2 -- 3

GR 0 0 1 -- 1

Shots PP

ONT 31 1/4

GR 41 1/4

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Zack Mitchell

2) ONT - Cal Petersen

3) ONT - Philippe Maillet

GWG: Zack Mitchell (12)

W: Cal Petersen (11-18-3)

L: Patrik Rybar (16-13-5)

Next Game: Friday, April 5 vs. San Diego, 7:00 PM PDT at Pechanga Arena San Diego - San Diego, CA

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.