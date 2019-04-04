Colorado Eagles Add Nick Henry, Sasha Larocque

April 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Nick Henry and defenseman Sasha Larocque to amateur tryout agreements. In addition, forward Kale Kessy has been released from his amateur tryout agreement and signed to an AHL contract and has been reassigned to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Henry was selected by the Avalanche in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and recently finished a five-year career at the junior level. In 194 WHL contests with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Regina Pats Henry posted 78 goals and 126 assists, highlighted by a 2018-19 campaign that saw the 19 year-old net 29 goals and 65 assists in 69 games. He also led the Portage Terriers to a MJHL Championship during the 2015-16 season, collecting 26 goals and 35 assists while being named the MJHL Rookie of the Year.

Larocque comes to Colorado after concluding a four-year career at Ohio State University, posting eight goals and 29 assists in 140 games with the Buckeyes. The 6-foot, 195-pound blueliner helped lead Ohio State to a Big-10 Championship in 2018-19 and was named the Big-10's Defensive Player of the Year, while also earning a spot on the Big-10 All-Star Second Team for the second-consecutive season. Prior to joining the NCAA ranks, the Calgary, Alberta native notched four goals and 16 assists in one season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL. He also spent four seasons in the AJHL with the Grand Prairie Storm and Okotoks Oilers, amassing 12 goals and 52 assists in 192 total contests.

Kessy has seen action in 15 games with the Eagles this season and is tied for second on the team with 81 penalty minutes.

The Eagles continue their four-game road trip against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Saturday, April 6th at 6:00pm MT.

