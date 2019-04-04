Colorado Eagles Add Nick Henry, Sasha Larocque
April 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Nick Henry and defenseman Sasha Larocque to amateur tryout agreements. In addition, forward Kale Kessy has been released from his amateur tryout agreement and signed to an AHL contract and has been reassigned to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.
Henry was selected by the Avalanche in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and recently finished a five-year career at the junior level. In 194 WHL contests with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Regina Pats Henry posted 78 goals and 126 assists, highlighted by a 2018-19 campaign that saw the 19 year-old net 29 goals and 65 assists in 69 games. He also led the Portage Terriers to a MJHL Championship during the 2015-16 season, collecting 26 goals and 35 assists while being named the MJHL Rookie of the Year.
Larocque comes to Colorado after concluding a four-year career at Ohio State University, posting eight goals and 29 assists in 140 games with the Buckeyes. The 6-foot, 195-pound blueliner helped lead Ohio State to a Big-10 Championship in 2018-19 and was named the Big-10's Defensive Player of the Year, while also earning a spot on the Big-10 All-Star Second Team for the second-consecutive season. Prior to joining the NCAA ranks, the Calgary, Alberta native notched four goals and 16 assists in one season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL. He also spent four seasons in the AJHL with the Grand Prairie Storm and Okotoks Oilers, amassing 12 goals and 52 assists in 192 total contests.
Kessy has seen action in 15 games with the Eagles this season and is tied for second on the team with 81 penalty minutes.
The Eagles continue their four-game road trip against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Saturday, April 6th at 6:00pm MT.
Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2019
- Colorado Eagles Add Nick Henry, Sasha Larocque - Colorado Eagles
- Three Additions, Three Subtractions from Hartford Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Blank Marlies on the Road, 3-0 - Hershey Bears
- Thunderbirds Sign G Ryan Bednard to ATO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads Have Thomas Jefferson Bobbleheads and Dog Day this Friday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Senators Pen Bourque and Summers to Contracts - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Sign Jan Drozg & Brandon Hawkins to ATOs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Sign Aaron Thow to ATO - Utica Comets
- Francouz Returns Home for Birth of Child - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Bears at Marlies, 11 a.m. - Hershey Bears
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2019-20 Home Opener on Friday, October 11th - Cleveland Monsters
- Marlies Host Bears for Early Start at Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Reign Top Griffins with 3-1 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Petersen Keeps Griffins at Bay - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Edge Rampage in Milwaukee - San Antonio Rampage
- Street Leads Gulls' Rally over San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Upended by San Diego 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Sweep Bakersfield - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Loses to Tucson 4-3 in Overtime - Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Rally to Reclaim Playoff Spot with Overtime Win in Iowa - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Colorado Eagles Add Nick Henry, Sasha Larocque
- Francouz Returns Home for Birth of Child
- Mason Geertsen Named Colorado Eagles 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
- Roadrunners Utilize Specialty Teams to Defeat Eagles, 5-2
- Defenseman Kevin Davis Reassigned to Utah