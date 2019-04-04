Thunderbirds Sign G Ryan Bednard to ATO

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Thursday that they have signed goaltender Ryan Bednard to an Amateur Tryout.

Bednard, 22, joins the Thunderbirds following a three-year college career with the Bowling Green State Falcons of the WCHA. He led the Falcons to the NCAA tournament this season by virtue of his 20 wins, 1.77 goals against average and .927 save percentage. The native of Macomb, Mich. won 39 games in his collegiate career, seven of which came by shutout.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound netminder was selected by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round (206th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Springfield takes flight to Charlotte for matchups on Saturday (6:00 p.m.) and Sunday (1:00 p.m.) at the Bojangles Coliseum against the division champion Charlotte Checkers before returning home on April 12 and April 13 for battles with Bridgeport and Providence respectively.

