Cleveland Monsters Announce 2019-20 Home Opener on Friday, October 11th

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets, announced today that the 2019-20 Home Opener will be on Friday, October 11th. Start time, opponent and promotional information will be announced at a later date.

This will be the first Monsters game in the newly completed, transformed Q Arena that will modernize the venue with a reimagined entertainment experience for Monsters fans. The arena will remain a cornerstone for Cleveland's continued growth and momentum in the downtown neighborhood that has become a vibrant live, work and play destination.

In addition to AV/LED lighting and multi-media upgrades, the highlight of the new facility will be the dramatic new street-facing exterior glass facade and North Atrium that will add 42,530 square feet of new public space, in addition to the already-added 6,350 square feet in the expansive and modernized Discount Drug Mart South Entrance and new "South Neighborhood," a social gathering spot featuring a great lineup of new food and beverage offerings.

Available now for a limited time, Monsters fans have the exclusive opportunity to guarantee seats for the Home Opener of the team's thirteenth season in Cleveland, and by doing so will also get one of the final 2018-19 regular season games for FREE (April 8th vs. Rochester at 7:00 PM, April 11th vs. Charlotte at 7:00 PM or April 12th vs. Charlotte at 7:00 PM)!

*This special offer is only good until April 12th and can be purchased by visiting https://www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/home-opener or by calling 216-420-0000.

Cleveland Monsters tickets for all remaining 2019 regular season games are on sale now and start at only $10 per seat! Additionally, 2019-20 Monsters Hockey Club memberships, including the best seats for each game, the lowest ticket prices, exclusive year-round benefits and free gear are also on sale now. Visit https://www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/monsters-hockey-club or by calling the Monsters sales and service team at 216-420-0000. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

