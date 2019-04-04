Bears Blank Marlies on the Road, 3-0

(Toronto, ON) - The Hershey Bears posted a three spot in the first period, and it proved to be enough for a 3-0 win over the Toronto Marlies on Thursday afternoon at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Ilya Samsonov made 17 saves on as many shots for his third career American Hockey League shutout.

Jayson Megna opened the scoring for the Chocolate and White with a highlight reel goal only 1:18 in. On the transition, Megna skated the puck through the Marlies emblem at center ice and into the offensive zone with speed. A fancy and deceiving move allowed him to dangle through the defense, and fire a shot past Toronto goaltender Michael Hutchinson. The tally marked the third time in only the last 10 games the Bears drew first blood.

The Bears went on the power play for the first time at 14:33 after Josh Jooris was whistled for a tripping infraction. At the 15:19 mark, Mike Sgarbossa doubled the Bears lead to 2-0 courtesy of beating Hutchinson with a snipe on the glove side. Sgarbossa's tally was his 29th goal of the season, and it tied Riley Barber for a team-best 13 power play goals.

Before the previous goal's announcement was completed by the public address in Toronto, Hershey scored again only 14 seconds later. Beck Malenstyn chipped the puck forward along the left wing for Joe Snively deep in the offensive end. Snively sent a perfect pass across towards the middle of the ice intended for a wide-open Brandon Pinho. Hutchinson yielded his third goal of the period on his fifth shot faced, and Pinho hit pay-dirt for the first time since Jan. 13 against Lehigh Valley.

Hershey's early game explosion led to Kasimir Kaskisuo entering in relief for Hutchinson in the Marlies goal crease. Kaskisuo successfully stopped the bleeding and held the Bears at bay on the afternoon. The Bears finished the game with a 22-17 shot advantage, and went 1-for-3 on the power play in addition to a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Hershey's record improved to 39-24-3-4 through 70 games played this season.

The Hershey Bears continue their Canadian road trip tomorrow night at 7 p.m. The Bears will face-off against the Belleville Senators, American Hockey League affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.

