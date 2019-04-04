Francouz Returns Home for Birth of Child

April 4, 2019





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Pavel Francouz has returned to his native Czech Republic for the birth of his first child and will return to the team shortly thereafter. In a separate transaction, goalie Joe Cannata has been recalled to the Eagles from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Francouz is 26-16-3 with Colorado this season and has posted a 2.68 GAA, a .918 save-percentage and three shutouts. In addition, the 28 year-old has appeared in two NHL games with the Avalanche, generating a 1.96 GAA and a .943 save percentage in 61 minutes of action.

Cannata has yet to appear in a game with the Eagles this season but has gone 17-16-4 with a 2.88 GAA and a .904 save-percentage in 40 contests with the Utah Grizzlies.

The Eagles continue their four-game road trip against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Saturday, April 6th at 6:00pm MT.

