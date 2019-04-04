Moose Sweep Bakersfield

The Manitoba Moose (36-28-5-2) got a late goal to pick up a 3-2 win against the Bakersfield Condors (39-20-3-2) before a raucous Wednesday night crowd at Bell MTS Place. The Moose penalty kill shut down all seven power plays faced on Tuesday, and got off to a strong start in the first period. After killing two minor penalties, the Moose shorthanded unit faced down a five-minute major, and took care of all but 15 seconds of the penalty which carried into the second period. Mikhail Berdin was busy in the first, stopping 14 Condors shots in the frame.

Bakersfield opened the scoring 6:45 into the second period as Luke Esposito just managed to push the puck over the goal line on a wraparound. The Moose responded 2:46 later when Charles-David Beaudoin skated onto a loose puck in the slot and snapped it past Dylan Wells for his first of the season. The Manitoba power play got in on the action with 1:53 left in the frame while working on a five-on-three advantage. After Kristian Vesalainen showed some patience during a scramble to the side of the Condors net, he moved the puck to Cameron Schilling who set up Logan Shaw for a one-timer to give the Moose a 2-1 lead. The home side outshot the visitors by a 14-6 count in the period as the Moose took a 2-1 lead to the third.

The Manitoba lead lasted until the 4:43 mark of the third when William Lagesson was able to lean into a shot from the slot and hit the twine. The game stayed locked at 2-2 until the Moose struck with 3:28 left on the clock. Vesalainen worked the puck to Shaw in front for a shot, and Mason Appleton pounced on the rebound to put the Moose in front. A late Condors penalty assisted the Moose in defending their late lead as they grabbed a second straight win, 3-2 over Bakersfield.

Peter Stoykewych played his 250th AHL game, and was named the Moose winner of the 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year award earlier today.

Cam Maclise played his 100th AHL game.

Logan Shaw has goals in back-to-back games, and scored five against Bakersfield this season.

Attendance was announced at 6,845.

Defenceman Charles-David Beaudoin on the playoff-like atmosphere - "Best time of the year to play hockey to be honest. We say playoff hockey is the best time of the year, but now we're kind of in playoffs. We don't have a lot of margin to lose, and we've got to win those games and we know the importance of the games."

Head Coach Pascal Vincent on his team's ability to rise above challenges - "That's a team that's been pushing and facing adversity, and we take anything that comes our way. We try to use it and turn it into something we can take advantage of."

The Moose have a couple days before welcoming the Stockton Heat to Bell MTS Place for the final two games of the regular season home schedule. Country Music Day, featuring a Sami Niku mini bobblehead giveaway and an in-game concert from Doc Walker, goes at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Fan Appreciation Day follows on Sunday in another 2 p.m. puck drop. Tickets for both games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

