Iowa Loses to Tucson 4-3 in Overtime

April 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (34-25-8-5; 81 pts.) lost to the Tucson Roadrunners (33-23-5-3; 74 pts.) in overtime by a score of 4-3 Wednesday night.

Forward Gerry Mayhew gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 6:09 in the first period for his 24th goal of the season. In the neutral zone, forward Cal O'Reilly created a turnover that prompted a 2-on-1 for Mayhew and forward Will Bitten. Bitten shuttled the puck over to Mayhew and he snapped a shot past the blocker of goaltender Hunter Miska (21 saves). O'Reilly's helper was his 50th of the season, setting a new single-season franchise record for assists, breaking his previous record of 49 set last year.

Mayhew netted his second goal of the first period at 12:09 to double Iowa's lead. With the team on a power play, Iowa worked the puck down low to forward Kyle Rau behind the net. Rau kicked the puck back out in front into the slot for Mayhew, who rocketed a one-timer into the back of the net for the score. Forward Sam Anas recorded the secondary assist on the play.

At the end of the first period, Iowa led 2-0 and outshot the Roadrunners 13-10.

Tucson defenseman Dakota Mermis put Tucson on the board at 1:04 in the second period, cutting Iowa's lead to 2-1. Mermis took a long-range shot from the left side of the blueline that beat goaltender Andrew Hammond (26 saves) high blocker side. Forward Michael Chaput logged the lone assist.

Mayhew pushed Iowa's lead to 3-1 at 13:56 in the second period, giving the forward his first career hat trick. Defenseman Nate Prosser took a shot from the point that failed to make it to Miska. Bitten then picked up the loose puck and hit Mayhew with a between-the-legs, backhanded pass. Mayhew snuck under the outstretched arm of the Tucson netminder for his 26th goal of the season and third of the contest. Mayhew's hat trick was the team's fifth of the season.

Through 40 minutes of play, Iowa led 3-1 and had a 21-17 shot advantage.

Tucson's leading scorer, forward Lane Pederson, pulled the Roadrunners within one with a power-play goal at 3:51 in the final frame. Pederson received a pass from defenseman Jordan Gross near the left post and beat Hammond top shelf for his 20th tally of the season.

At 11:36 in the third period, the Roadrunners knotted the game at 3-3 as forward Trevor Cheek scored his second goal in as many games. A shot from defenseman Cam Dineen ricocheted off the end boards and right out in front of Hammond. Forward Michael Bunting made a quick tip-pass to Cheek, who slammed the puck through Hammond's five-hole for the score.

Heading into overtime, the score was tied 3-3 and shots favored Tucson 28-23.

In overtime, Tucson stole the extra point with forward Nick Merkley's eighth tally of the season. Merkley kept the puck on a 2-on-1 and beat Hammond blocker side, completing the comeback for the visitors.

Tucson finished the game outshooting the Wild 30-24. Iowa went 1-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Iowa hits the road for two games, beginning with a contest against the Milwaukee Admirals. Puck drop is scheduled for Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m.

