Admirals Edge Rampage in Milwaukee

April 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





MILWAUKEE, WI - Joey LaLeggia opened the scoring to extend his points streak to six games, but that was all the San Antonio Rampage (28-37-7) could muster against goaltender Troy Grosenick in a 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals (32-24-15) on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

The Admirals remain in fifth place in the Central Division, their 79 points tied with the fourth-place Manitoba Moose who beat the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday. The Rampage dropped their ninth straight on the road and lost for the seventh consecutive game when scoring the first goal.

LaLeggia broke the scoreless tie 17 seconds into the second period, carrying a puck on the left wing into the Admirals zone and bursting ahead on Grosenick for a wrist shot between the legs, a power play goal for his 13th tally of the season. LaLeggia has three goals and seven points during his six-game points streak. He has five goals and 15 points over his last 16 games.

Milwaukee tied the score at 6:29 of the second period. Colin Blackwell stripped a puck from LaLeggia high in the Rampage zone and walked in for a high-slot wrist shot between the pads of Evan Fitzpatrick, Blackwell's fifth goal in the last eight games and 13th of the season.

Jarred Tinordi gave Milwaukee its first lead with 1.3 seconds left in the second period. Yakov Trenin set up Cole Schneider for a chance in front in the dying seconds of the period. Fitzpatrick made two saves but couldn't recover in time for Tinordi's eighth goal of the season.

Schneider scored his 19th goal of the year into an empty net at 19:56 of the third period to finish a 3-1 Admirals win. Milwaukee is 7-0-2 in their last nine.

Fitzpatrick made 24 saves in the loss.

The Rampage finished the season series 3-4-1 against Milwaukee.

The Rampage return home on Saturday night to host the Bakersfield Condors at the AT&T Center. The game begins at 7 p.m. CT and is available on the Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS: Goals: LaLeggia (13) Evan Fitzpatrick: 24 saves on 26 shots Power Play: 1-for-6 Penalty Kill: 4-for-4

THREE STARS: 1) Colin Blackwell - MIL 2) Troy Grosenick - MIL 3) Jarred Tinordi - MIL

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.