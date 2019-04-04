Ads Have Thomas Jefferson Bobbleheads and Dog Day this Friday

Milwaukee, WI - This Friday fans have the opportunity to complete their Mount Rushmore of Admirals Bobbleheads as the first 3,000 fans take home an Ads themed Thomas Jefferson Bobblehead when the team hosts the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

Everyone knows that Jefferson is the United States' third President and author of the Declaration of Independence, but lesser know is that he is also a big Admirals fan, having supported the team since its inception in 1770 (or there about). Previously, the Admirals had given out bobbleheads of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, and Teddy Roosevelt.

In addition, Friday night is the Admirals second Pet Supplies Plus Dog Day! For just $5 fans can bring their dogs with them to enjoy the Ads playoff run. Seating for the dogs (and their humans) will be general admission and take place in the 400-level on the west side of the building. Plus, the Ads will donate $2 from all dog and human tickets to the Human Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

