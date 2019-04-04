Bobby MacIntyre Named Rampage 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

SAN ANTONIO, TX (Apr. 4, 2019) - The San Antonio Rampage are proud to announce that Bobby MacIntyre has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the San Antonio community during the 2018-19 season.

MacIntyre, 22, is in his first season with the Rampage. The Scarborough, Ontario native has been a fixture at Rampage community events this season, appearing at over 15 functions for charitable causes and fan appreciation initiatives.

Among the events that highlighted MacIntyre's impact in the community, the rookie forward volunteered to take part in Elf Louise in December, collecting and wrapping presents for underprivileged children in San Antonio.

MacIntrye also was a participant in the Team Up challenge, a Spurs Sports and Entertainment initiative that assists local school children in their self-started community service projects. In November, MacIntyre helped students collect toys from this year's Teddy Bear Toss and donate them to underprivileged children for Christmas.

MacIntyre is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2018-19 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League at a later date.

