Marlies Sign Justin Brazeau to Two-Year AHL Contract

April 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Justin Brazeau to a two-year AHL contract beginning in the 2019-20 season.

Brazeau, 22, played in 68 games with North Bay (OHL) this season as team captain and registered 113 points (61 goals, 52 assists). The New Liskeard, ON native scored a League high 61 goals this season. In 268 games with the Battalion, Brazeau recorded 238 career points (128 goals, 110 assists) and 84 penalty minutes.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster features 15 players who were developed with the Marlies (Connor Brown, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Garret Sparks).

