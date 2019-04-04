Jake Leschyshyn Joins Wolves
April 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday that center Jake Leschyshyn has been reassigned by the Vegas Golden Knights (NHL) from the Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL) to the Wolves.
The 20-year-old Leschyshyn, selected by Vegas in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, just wrapped up his fourth full year in the Western Hockey League. Leschyshyn ("leh-SIH-shihn") produced 16 goals and 16 assists in 24 games for the Regina Pats before being traded to Lethbridge and delivering 24 goals and 25 assists in 49 regular-season appearances. He also posted six goals and four assists during Lethbridge's seven-game playoff series against Calgary.
For his WHL career, Leschyshyn has notched 85 goals and 95 assists in 257 regular-season games. In 2017-18, he helped Regina reach the Memorial Cup championship game. His father, Curtis, served as an NHL defenseman for 1,033 regular-season games spread across 16 seasons with Quebec, Colorado, Washington, Hartford, Carolina, Minnesota and Ottawa.
The Wolves have clinched home ice for the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs and they can wrap up a third consecutive Central Division crown as soon as Friday. Chicago travels to Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Friday before hosting the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Allstate Arena. To find the best ticket specials, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2019
- Jake Leschyshyn Joins Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Marlies Sign Justin Brazeau to Two-Year AHL Contract - Toronto Marlies
- Bobby MacIntyre Named Rampage 2018-19 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Antonio Rampage
- San Diego Gulls to Host Fan Appreciation Night Friday, April 5 - San Diego Gulls
- Join the Griffins for Final Two Home Games of Regular Season Next Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blue Jackets Recall Adam Clendening, Alexandre Texier from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Colorado Eagles Add Nick Henry, Sasha Larocque - Colorado Eagles
- Three Additions, Three Subtractions from Hartford Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Blank Marlies on the Road, 3-0 - Hershey Bears
- Thunderbirds Sign G Ryan Bednard to ATO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads Have Thomas Jefferson Bobbleheads and Dog Day this Friday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Senators Pen Bourque and Summers to Contracts - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Sign Jan Drozg & Brandon Hawkins to ATOs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Sign Aaron Thow to ATO - Utica Comets
- Francouz Returns Home for Birth of Child - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Bears at Marlies, 11 a.m. - Hershey Bears
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2019-20 Home Opener on Friday, October 11th - Cleveland Monsters
- Marlies Host Bears for Early Start at Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Reign Top Griffins with 3-1 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Petersen Keeps Griffins at Bay - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Edge Rampage in Milwaukee - San Antonio Rampage
- Street Leads Gulls' Rally over San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Upended by San Diego 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Sweep Bakersfield - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Loses to Tucson 4-3 in Overtime - Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Rally to Reclaim Playoff Spot with Overtime Win in Iowa - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.