Jake Leschyshyn Joins Wolves

April 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday that center Jake Leschyshyn has been reassigned by the Vegas Golden Knights (NHL) from the Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL) to the Wolves.

The 20-year-old Leschyshyn, selected by Vegas in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, just wrapped up his fourth full year in the Western Hockey League. Leschyshyn ("leh-SIH-shihn") produced 16 goals and 16 assists in 24 games for the Regina Pats before being traded to Lethbridge and delivering 24 goals and 25 assists in 49 regular-season appearances. He also posted six goals and four assists during Lethbridge's seven-game playoff series against Calgary.

For his WHL career, Leschyshyn has notched 85 goals and 95 assists in 257 regular-season games. In 2017-18, he helped Regina reach the Memorial Cup championship game. His father, Curtis, served as an NHL defenseman for 1,033 regular-season games spread across 16 seasons with Quebec, Colorado, Washington, Hartford, Carolina, Minnesota and Ottawa.

The Wolves have clinched home ice for the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs and they can wrap up a third consecutive Central Division crown as soon as Friday. Chicago travels to Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Friday before hosting the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Allstate Arena. To find the best ticket specials, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

