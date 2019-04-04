Game Preview: Bears at Marlies, 11 a.m.

(Toronto, ON) - The Hershey Bears begin a three games in three days stretch north of the United States border against the Toronto Marlies. The Marlies are the third-best team in the American Hockey League's North Division, and serve as an affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hershey Bears (38-24-3-4) at Toronto Marlies (37-22-7-4)

April 4, 2019 | 11 AM | Game 70 | Coca-Cola Coliseum

Referees: Corey Syvret (42), Dan Kelly (55)

Linesmen: Tyson Baker (88), James Tobias (61)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 10:30 a.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, WOYK 1350-AM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears hit the road for Canada after edging the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in a shootout, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon. Sebastian Aho opened the scoring for the Sound Tigers only 2:50 into the game after converting on a 5-on-3 power play. Steve Whitney drew the Chocolate and White even with a power play tally of his own at 13:12 of the second period on a five minute major power play. Goaltenders Vitek Vanecek and Christopher Gibson put forth a clinic in the third period and sudden-death overtime for force a shootout. Riley Barber and Devante Smith-Pelly scored in the first and third rounds of the skills competition, and Vanecek made two stops on three attempts to lead Hershey to the win. The Toronto Marlies are fresh off a 3-0 shutout win on Saturday over the Laval Rocket. Chris Mueller was the only source of offense by tallying a natural hat-trick to lead his team. Kasimir Kaskisuo recorded the shutout stopping all 19 shots faced.

SHOOTOUT SUCCESS:

The Bears are fresh off their eighth shootout win of the season, more than any other team in the NHL, AHL and ECHL. Hershey's 12 total shootouts are also the most by any team in the three hockey leagues this season, beating out the NHL's Vancouver Canucks (11) and the ECHL's Rapid City Rush (11). The eight shootout victories for the Chocolate and White is a franchise record, surpassing seven shootout wins reached in the 2008-09, 2011-12 and 2013-14 seasons. The Bears all-time shootout record since the rule's inception in 2004-05 is 63-79 (.443).

ONE-GOAL WEEKEND:

The Chocolate and White won consecutive games last weekend over Providence and Bridgeport by one-goal. The characteristic of winning close games has been consistent for the Bears all season long. Entering today, Hershey possesses an outstanding 20-3-3-4 record in games decided by the slimmest of margins. Only the Bridgeport Sound Tigers have more one-goal wins this season with 26.

THE MUELLER REPORT:

Toronto's Chris Mueller has been an unkind force to opponents throughout the 2018-19 season. Mueller enters today on an eight game home point streak at Coca-Cola Coliseum dating back to Feb. 1. During the current stretch, he has tallied 14 points (nine goals, five assists). Mueller is currently the top goal scorer in the American Hockey League with 32 tallies in 55 games, is sixth in points (63), third in power play goals (15), third in game-winning goals (8) and fourth in shooting percentage (23.7%). The West Seneca, New York native has points in 13 of his last 14 games, including two points (one goal, one assist), including the game-winner against Hershey on Mar. 15.

HOME STRETCH TIME:

Today's game kicks off the final month of the regular season for the Hershey Bears. Entering with a record of 38-24-3-4, the Bears have seven total games remaining in their 76 game regular season season schedule. After today's game, three games remain against the North Division with pending battles with the Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket and Utica Comets. Three games against the Atlantic Division are left on the docket with one against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Apr. 9 and two against the Hartford Wolf Pack the following on Apr. 12 and Apr. 14.

