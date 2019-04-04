Three Additions, Three Subtractions from Hartford Roster

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury today announced the following Wolf Pack roster moves:

Signed by the Wolf Pack to Amateur Tryout (ATO) Agreements:

Forward Jake Elmer

Forward Shawn McBride

Forward Lewis Zerter-Gossage

Recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers:

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren

Reassigned from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers to Maine (ECHL):

Forward Ty Ronning

Released from Professional Tryout (PTO) Agreement by the Wolf Pack and Returned to Maine (ECHL):

Forward Terrence Wallin

The Wolf Pack are next in action this Saturday night, April 6, when they host the Utica Comets in a 7:00 PM contest at the XL Center. Tickets for all remaining 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

Information about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a Wolf Pack representative, call (855) 762-6451.

