Three Additions, Three Subtractions from Hartford Roster
April 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury today announced the following Wolf Pack roster moves:
Signed by the Wolf Pack to Amateur Tryout (ATO) Agreements:
Forward Jake Elmer
Forward Shawn McBride
Forward Lewis Zerter-Gossage
Recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers:
Defenseman Ryan Lindgren
Reassigned from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers to Maine (ECHL):
Forward Ty Ronning
Released from Professional Tryout (PTO) Agreement by the Wolf Pack and Returned to Maine (ECHL):
Forward Terrence Wallin
The Wolf Pack are next in action this Saturday night, April 6, when they host the Utica Comets in a 7:00 PM contest at the XL Center. Tickets for all remaining 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.
Information about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a Wolf Pack representative, call (855) 762-6451.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2019
- Colorado Eagles Add Nick Henry, Sasha Larocque - Colorado Eagles
- Three Additions, Three Subtractions from Hartford Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Blank Marlies on the Road, 3-0 - Hershey Bears
- Thunderbirds Sign G Ryan Bednard to ATO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads Have Thomas Jefferson Bobbleheads and Dog Day this Friday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Senators Pen Bourque and Summers to Contracts - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Sign Jan Drozg & Brandon Hawkins to ATOs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Sign Aaron Thow to ATO - Utica Comets
- Francouz Returns Home for Birth of Child - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Bears at Marlies, 11 a.m. - Hershey Bears
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2019-20 Home Opener on Friday, October 11th - Cleveland Monsters
- Marlies Host Bears for Early Start at Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Reign Top Griffins with 3-1 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Petersen Keeps Griffins at Bay - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Edge Rampage in Milwaukee - San Antonio Rampage
- Street Leads Gulls' Rally over San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Upended by San Diego 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Sweep Bakersfield - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Loses to Tucson 4-3 in Overtime - Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Rally to Reclaim Playoff Spot with Overtime Win in Iowa - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.