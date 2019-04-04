Comets Sign Aaron Thow to ATO

April 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed defenseman Aaron Thow to an amateur tryout contract.

Thow, 24, recently finished his senior season at Clarkson University, skated in 39 games and collecting 26 points (8-18-26). In his four-year career with the Golden Knights, the 6-1, 194-pound defenseman tallied 52 points (15-37-52) in 144 games.

Prior to his collegiate career, the East York, Ont. native played one season in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, skating in 52 games and amassing 16 points (1-15-16)

