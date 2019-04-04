Comets Sign Aaron Thow to ATO
April 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed defenseman Aaron Thow to an amateur tryout contract.
Thow, 24, recently finished his senior season at Clarkson University, skated in 39 games and collecting 26 points (8-18-26). In his four-year career with the Golden Knights, the 6-1, 194-pound defenseman tallied 52 points (15-37-52) in 144 games.
Prior to his collegiate career, the East York, Ont. native played one season in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, skating in 52 games and amassing 16 points (1-15-16)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2019
- Penguins Sign Jan Drozg & Brandon Hawkins to ATOs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Sign Aaron Thow to ATO - Utica Comets
- Francouz Returns Home for Birth of Child - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Bears at Marlies, 11 a.m. - Hershey Bears
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2019-20 Home Opener on Friday, October 11th - Cleveland Monsters
- Marlies Host Bears for Early Start at Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Reign Top Griffins with 3-1 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Petersen Keeps Griffins at Bay - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Edge Rampage in Milwaukee - San Antonio Rampage
- Street Leads Gulls' Rally over San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Upended by San Diego 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Sweep Bakersfield - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Loses to Tucson 4-3 in Overtime - Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Rally to Reclaim Playoff Spot with Overtime Win in Iowa - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.