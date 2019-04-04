Blue Jackets Recall Adam Clendening, Alexandre Texier from Monsters
April 4, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that the team's NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, recalled defenseman Adam Clendening and forward Alexandre Texier from Cleveland.
A 6'0", 196 lb., right-handed native of Niagara Falls, NY, Clendening, 26, was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (36th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In four appearances for Columbus this season, Clendening posted a +1 rating. In 90 career NHL appearances for Columbus, Chicago, the Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers and Arizona Coyotes spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-18, Clendening supplied 4-20-24 with 42 penalty minutes and a +11 rating.
In 43 appearances for Cleveland this season, Clendening supplied 4-32-36 with a team-high 98 penalty minutes and a +17 rating. In 304 career AHL appearances for the Rockford IceHogs, Utica Comets, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Tucson Roadrunners and the Monsters spanning parts of six seasons from 2012-19, Clendening contributed 32-165-197 with 365 penalty minutes and a +48 rating. Clendening competed in the 2012-13 AHL All-Star Game and was named to the 2013-14 AHL First All-Star Team and the 2012-13 AHL Second All-Star Team.
Prior to his professional career, Clendening notched 9-50-59 with 144 penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 77 NCAA appearances for Boston University spanning two seasons from 2010-12 and added 4-13-17 with 44 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 26 USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program during the 2009-10 season. Clendening additionally competed for Team USA at the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.
Originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round (45th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Texier, 19, posted 14-27-41 with 36 penalty minutes and a -11 rating in 55 appearances for KalPa this season in Finland's Liiga. In seven appearances for the Monsters this year, Texier supplied 5-2-7 with four penalty minutes and a +6 rating in the first North American action of his professional career.
A 6'0", 194 lb. left-handed native of Grenoble, France, Texier supplied 27-36-63 with 74 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 108 Liiga appearances for KalPa spanning the past two seasons, helping the club claim the 2019 Spengler Cup Championship. In 2016-17, Texier contributed 10-9-19 with 69 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 40 appearances for Grenoble in France's Ligue Magnus.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday road clash vs. the Laval Rocket with full coverage, live from Place Bell in Laval, QC, underway at 7:30 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
