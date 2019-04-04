Marlies Host Bears for Early Start at Coliseum

The Toronto Marlies return to action today to host the Hershey Bears for an early start at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

These Eastern Conference rivals are meeting for the second and final time this season. The Marlies have a 1-0 lead in the season series following a 5-4 overtime win in Hershey on March 15th.

The Marlies are coming off a 3-0 win over the Laval Rocket that saw leading goal scorer, Chris Mueller record the Marlies' first hat trick this season. They are 22-9-4-2 since January 4th and have outscored their opponents 121-103, facing 17 different teams. In 28 of 37 games, Toronto has earned a point (50). As they head into their final six games of the season, the Marlies are 22.5% on the power play and 81.5% on the penalty kill. Their game against Laval on Saturday was the first time this season the Marlies did not take a penalty. They currently sit third in the North Division and fifth in the Eastern Conference with 85 points; seven points ahead of the fourth place Belleville Senators, and seven points back from the second place Rochester Americans.

Hershey is coming off a big 3-2 shootout win over their division rivals, the Bridgeport Soundtigers. With wins in their previous two contests, the Bears sit third in the Atlantic Division and sixth in the Eastern Conference with 83 points.

Players to watch: With his second goal on Saturday, Chris Mueller established a new Marlies single-season franchise record with 31 goals in a 76-game season. Mueller has 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in his last 14 games. This is his second 30-goal season of his career. With two assists on Saturday, Jeremy Bracco extended his point streak (4-12-16) to 10 games. He has 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in his last 23 games. Bracco is tied for the AHL-lead in points (75).

Puck drops at 11AM on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans across the nation can also stream the game live in the Toronto Maple Leafs app.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

37-22-7-4 Overall Record 38-24-3-4

1-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-1-0

Win 2 Streak Win 2

237 Goals For 188

225 Goals Against 201

22.5% Power Play Percentage 17.8%

81.5% Penalty Kill Percentage 78.6%

C. Mueller (32) Leading Goal Scorer R. Barber (31)

J. Bracco (75) Leading Points Scorer R. Barber (60)

M. Hutchinson (16) Wins Leader V. Vanecek (18)

I. Samsonov (18)

