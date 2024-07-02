Storm Waives Guard Kiana Williams
July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm waived guard Kiana Williams today.
Williams, a 5-8 guard, appeared in 12 games this season and scored 11 points over 40 minutes for the Storm. She was the Storm's second-round pick (No. 18 overall) in the 2021 draft and played parts of her first two seasons in the league in Seattle. Williams appeared in 10 games during her rookie campaign, scoring her first WNBA points on a four-point play at Connecticut on June 13-becoming the only player in league history to earn her first points in that fashion. In 2022, Williams appeared in games with three teams, including the Storm.
