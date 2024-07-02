Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

July 2, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3)







This past week the Kanas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League extended its unbeaten streak to a league-record 17 games, the Arena Football League announced ArenaBowl XXXIII will take place at the American Dream Center in New Jersey, and the Minnesota Lynx won the Women's National Basketball Association's Commissioner's Cup. Highlights from this week come from the National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro, Arena Football League, Indoor Football League, Canadian Football League, European League of Football, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, BIG3, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, International League, Texas League, Midwest League, Premier Lacrosse League and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

The Kansas City Current Current (10-0-5, 35 pts., 1st place) made NWSL history in front of the eighth consecutive sellout crowd at CPKC Stadium, downing the Houston Dash Dash (3-7-5, 14 pts., 12th place) 2-0 behind a brace from forward Temwa Chawinga. Friday's victory extended the Current's winning streak, which dates to the end of the 2023 season, to a league-record 17 matches.

Temwa Chawinga makes history by scoring the first river goal in Kansas City Current history!

Utah Royals FC relieved Head Coach Amy Rodriguez of her duties. Goalkeeper coach Maryse Bard-Martel has also been released from her position. The Club has appointed assistant Jimmy Coenraets as the Interim Head Coach. Additionally, team president Michelle Hyncik will begin transitioning to a new opportunity. Hyncik has accepted a legal role with the Blitzer Family Office, where she will utilize her extensive experience in the sports industry and legal acumen on strategic initiatives across the portfolio. "This expansion season has been full of lessons and learnings, and we are now focused on reorganizing leadership efforts on and off the pitch," stated Real Salt Lake President John Kimball, who will oversee business operations for the Royals while the organization spearheads the search for a new URFC president. "We are grateful and appreciative of Amy, Michelle and Maryse and their efforts in helping re-introduce the Royals to Utah's incredible fans and the international soccer community. We believe women's sports are a vital part of Utah's culture. Our club and ownership group are committed to delivering a product our fans will be proud of. While we have faced adversity this season, we are focused on building a team off and on the field that can compete at the highest levels for years to come."

The Attacking Third crew discuss the significance of Alex Morgan's omission from the Olympic roster.

Major League Soccer

St. Louis CITY SC today announced the departure of the club's head coach, Bradley Carnell. Technical Director John Hackworth will manage the team on an interim basis as CITY SC begins the search for a new head coach. CITY SC hired Carnell as its first manager in January 2022. During the club's inaugural campaign with Carnell at the helm, the squad finished as the 2023 Western Conference Regular-Season champions with a mark of 17-12-3. St. Louis became the first expansion team to win a conference regular-season title and record 17 wins (post-shootout era). But wins have been difficult to come by in CITY SC's sophomore season, with a current record of 3-7-10, averaging .95 points per game and with the team sitting 26th in the Supporter Shield standings. "Given Bradley's many contributions to the club, this was not an easy decision," said CITY SC Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "Unfortunately, based on our Year 2 results to date, we believe a coaching change is in the best interest of the club as we regroup and look to improve both our performance and our results."

WATCH Jordi Alba LONG RANGE Goal vs. Nashville SC

United Soccer League Championship

Phoenix Rising FC has parted ways with Head Coach Danny Stone. Stone began his tenure with the club in March 2021, initially serving as an assistant coach under Rick Schantz and helping the team achieve the best record in the Western Conference that season. During his three seasons as an assistant coach, Rising amassed a record of 48-31-26 in league play, culminating in the club's first USL Championship title and third Western Conference Championship in November of 2023. "Danny Stone has been a dedicated and influential part of the club over the last three years," said Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle. "His commitment and contributions, from his work with our youth teams to his time as head coach, have been invaluable. He was an instrumental part of winning the championship last fall, and we want to thank him for his professionalism and unwavering dedication. On behalf of our owners, front office, and fans, we extend our deepest gratitude to Danny for his efforts and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."

MLS NEXT Pro

This episode of The Report is coming from the city that never sleeps, New York City. We're halfway through the season so that means it's time for the Midseason Awards!

USL Super League

DC Power Football Club ( Power FC), Washington, DC's newest professional women's soccer team, has unveiled an updated team crest ahead of the start of the inaugural USL Super League season.

"There are multiple variables to consider when launching a new club and the crest is a key part," Jordan Stuart, Power FC Club President, said. "We take pride in DC being our home and decided to have our crest reflect just that of our beloved city from the blue skyline, the unforgettable Tidal Basin, and the Washington Monument as part of the center of our city. We are thrilled with the new logo, and we are excited to unveil branded jerseys, apparel, and merchandise in the near future."

FOOTBALL

Arena Football League

The Arena Football League (AFL) announces ArenaBowl XXXIII, scheduled for Friday, July 19th, 2024, at the iconic American Dream Entertainment/Retail Center in East Rutherford, NJ. The 2024 Series of events will take place from Thursday, July 18th to Saturday, July 20th, 2024. This signals the AFL's revival under new leadership. It promises a thrilling championship game alongside a lineup of exciting events. American Dream is a must-visit destination featuring an extensive list of dining options, attractions, and retail, including numerous flagship locations and the immersive luxury shopping and dining experience. "We are ecstatic that the Arena Football League has selected American Dream as the host for an exhilarating championship weekend," said Bryan Gaus, Senior Vice President and General Manager of American Dream. "We eagerly anticipate the fast-paced action and high impact play that will be felt throughout the venue, as a new AFL champion is crowned and more dreams become reality at American Dream. This event further demonstrates that American Dream is a sought-after venue for major sporting events, alongside its premier retail, dining, and attractions."

Get ready to witness the thrill of the Arena Football League's 33rd ArenaBowl Championship Game at American Dream!

Dr. Jen Welter, the new Chief Marketing Officer of the Arena Football League, is a dynamic football innovator with an impressive and multifaceted background as a player, coach, academic, and executive. With a PhD in Sports Psychology and a Marketing degree from Boston College, Dr. Jen seamlessly blends her deep understanding of football and human performance with cutting-edge marketing strategies. Dr. Jen's illustrious football career spans 15 remarkable years, during which she secured two gold medals with Team USA and clinched four championships. In her final year as a player, Dr. Jen stepped into the men's arena game with the Texas Revolution, where she became the first woman to play running back in men's pro football. The following season, she continued her journey with the Revolution and became the first woman to coach in men's pro football. Her trailblazing journey in football next took her to the NFL, where she became the first woman to coach in the league. Dr. Jen's expertise in spring football is unparalleled. She has played and coached women's football and indoor football, the Alliance of American Football, and the XFL. This wealth of experience has honed her ability to develop innovative approaches to the game and its promotion.

Indoor Football League

IFL Plays of the Week - Week 15

National Arena League

The Carolina Cobras Arena Football Team is thrilled to announce that Dr. Kellie Dixon, founder of Clear Pathway Consulting Services, LLC becomes a minority owner of the Carolina Cobras for the 2025 season. Recently Dr. K, a Triad local, served as a corporate partner of the team's successful 2024 season. Dr. Kellie Dixon brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the Carolina Cobras. As the founder and CEO of Clear Pathway Consulting Services, LLC, Dr. Dixon has demonstrated a profound commitment to excellence and success in her professional career. Her strategic insights and dedication to community engagement align seamlessly with the Carolina Cobras' mission to excel both on and off the field. She will join as a board member to the Cobras Ownership group which is growing in strength under majority owner John Kane as well as his partners owner Mark Francis, Paulie Walnutz, Theron Davis, Darren Hunter, and Josh Resignalo.

Canadian Football League

The Edmonton Elks Elks have selected wide receiver Zach Mathis in the supplemental draft. Mathis played six seasons at North Dakota State University (2018-23), where he recorded 95 receptions for 1,392 yards and nine touchdowns in 53 career games for the Bison. The six-foot-seven receiver was twice named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference Honour Roll (2020, 2022) and won three FCS National Championships in his time with North Dakota State. He received a rookie minicamp invite with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month.

In celebration of Canada Day, these are the top 10 plays of the 2024 CFL season by a Canadian player through the first 3 weeks.

European League of Football

Top 10 Plays of Week 6

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

SportsCenter breaks down and reacts to the Minnesota Lynx's 94-89 win over the New York Liberty to secure the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup.

See highlights from the WNBA's reigning MVP, Breanna Stewart, as she put up 22 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL & 1 BLK to help the New York Liberty overcome a 16-point deficit and defeat the Atlanta Dream, 81-75

NBA G League

G League Ignite 2024 NBA Draft Recap

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that the league will expand its regular season to a 24-game format in 2025, increasing from 100 to 120 total regular season games next summer. In addition, the season will start approximately one week earlier next year in early-May and end two weeks later in late-August. The 2025 CEBL season will mark the most games played and longest timeframe of an individual season in what will be the seventh campaign in league history. With the exception of the pandemic-shortened 2020 and 2021 seasons, the CEBL has played a 20-game regular season schedule since the league's inception in 2019. Most recently, that included 100 regular season games that were scheduled from late-May until early-August annually. "With an expanded schedule and larger window for our games next summer, our fans will have more fan-friendly options, including more weekend games and two additional home dates to see their favourite CEBL teams and stars live in action," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL. "As we continue to take giant leaps forward across the business, it's clear fans and partners want more CEBL basketball and our players deserve more opportunities to showcase their skills and to earn more. We are happy to be able to deliver all of that as we prepare for another exciting season in 2025."

BIG3

BIG3 2024 Week 2: Jason Richardson Player Of The Week

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced that the club has named Grant Potulny Head Coach of the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Potulny is the eighth head coach in Wolf Pack history. Potulny, 44, has spent the last seven seasons as the Head Coach of Northern Michigan University. During that time, he guided the Wildcats to a record of 128-113-17 over the course of 258 games. The Wildcats won 20 games in back-to-back seasons, posting a record of 20-16-1 during the 2021-22 campaign and a record of 21-17-0 during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats concluded the 2022-23 season by advancing to the CCHA Finals for the second time in three seasons.

Grant Potulny named head coach of Hartford Wolf Pack

Southern Professional Hockey League

The Peoria Rivermen announced that they have extended championship-winning head coach Jean-Guy Trudel and championship-winning assistant coach Eric Levine through the 2024-25 season. "We are excited to come to terms with Coach Trudel as our General Manager and Head Coach to again help mold and guide our team on the ice for another season at Carver Arena, as we defend our President's Cup Championship," said Rivermen President and COO Bart Rodgers. "His success the last decade guiding the Rivermen is second to none, consistently putting a winning product on the ice each year and making sure there is a commitment off the ice to build our great Rivermen brand. There is no better teacher of the game than Coach Trudel. as he understands how to get the best out of each and every player that puts on that Rivermen jersey, which is important for our great fans in Central Illinois."

Federal Prospect Hockey League

The Athens Rock Lobsters are proud to present Steve Martinson as the head coach for their first official season at The Classic Center Arena in Athens, GA. The Rock Lobsters are eager to bring thrilling games, intense fights, and professional hockey to Athens, and they believe Steve Martinson's extensive experience and passion for the sport will be pivotal in achieving their goal of winning the FPHL's Commissioner Cup in their first season.

Professional Women's Hockey League

Goaltender of the Year, Kristen Campbell, reflects on her first season with PWHL Toronto and the growth of the game.

We know little Erin would be extremely proud. Your PWHL Defender of the Year, Erin Ambrose.

Ontario Hockey League

Oshawa Generals Beckett Sennecke said he was "pretty shocked" after being drafted third by the Anaheim Ducks at the 2024 NHL Draft.

Western Hockey League

The Western Hockey League is proud to announce 34 WHL players have been selected in the 2024 NHL Draft, held Friday and Saturday at Sphere in Las Vegas. The four WHL players selected in the top 10 of the 2024 NHL Draft represent the most among any development league in the world. The five WHL players selected in the top 20 of the 2024 NHL Draft also represents the most among any development league in the world. Of the 34 WHL players selected, 18 were called during the first three rounds of the 2024 NHL, including five in the first round, seven in the second round, and six in the third round.

As Round One of the NHL Draft comes to a close, five WHL players are celebrating hearing their names called by NHL clubs.

United States Hockey League

The United States Hockey League (USHL) completed the 2024 NHL Draft with 49 players with league ties selected over the course of seven rounds the past two days. The 2024 NHL Draft was held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev. All 16 teams in the USHL had at least one selection, with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) leading the way with 14 selections (including program alumni) in Las Vegas. Dubuque had six players selected, Muskegon had five, Chicago had four, Youngstown and Lincoln had three, Green Bay, Fargo, Sioux Falls, and Waterloo had two, Tri-City, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Madison, Omaha and Des Moines had one each.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Fifteen QMJHL players were selected at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, held at the Sphere in Las Vegas. "First of all, I'd like to congratulate these 15 players, as well as their parents and the staff of their respective clubs, because being drafted is a team effort, said commissioner Mario Cecchini. That's better than last year (12), and our 2025 and 2026 prospects look promising. As a League, we're always looking for more (drafted players) and we're going to keep working hard on that. We need to continue to get the word out about our top players so that NHL scouts and teams become even more interested in them." Rimouski Oceanic defenseman Spencer Gill was our first representative selected, 59th overall, by the Philadelphia Flyers, who have a Québec general manager, Daniel Briere. Maxim Massé, forward for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, followed at 66th, to the Anaheim Ducks, whose head scout is Quebecer Martin Madden Jr. Three other QMJHL players were selected in the third round: Baie-Comeau Drakkar defenseman Alexis Bernier at 73rd by the Seattle Kraken, Cape Breton Eagles defenseman Tomas Lavoie at 89th by the Utah Hockey Club, and Saint John Sea Dogs forward Eriks Mateiko at 90th by the Washington Capitals.

2024 NHL Draft : Spencer Gill's reaction after being drafted by Philadelphia

BASEBALL

International League

The Charlotte Knights Knights announced that the team has entered into an agreement to sell the franchise to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), a company that owns and operates select Minor League Baseball Baseball (MiLB) teams affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). DBH will also take control of Truist Field and the Paper Mill Pub as part of the sale. The Knights, who will remain the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, will continue to operate under the existing front office staff and current leadership of Chief Operating Officer, Dan Rajkowski. The announcement marks an exciting new chapter in the storied history of Charlotte professional baseball as DBH pledges its commitment to the Queen City. Don Beaver and his minority partner, Bill Allen, purchased the Knights in 1997 and implemented many successful changes, most notably the move to Charlotte from Fort Mill, S.C. The outgoing ownership group has entrusted DBH to continue growing the fan and player experience at Truist Field in one of MiLB's most vibrant communities. "On behalf of my family, I'd like to extend my sincere thanks to Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, Charlotte Center City Partners and the fans of the Charlotte Knights Knights for supporting our franchise over the years," Beaver said. "For the past 25-plus years, the Knights have been a big part of my family's life and I wish the club much success as it moves into a new chapter with Diamond Baseball Holdings. Truist Field is one of the finest ballparks in the country and baseball is a true staple of the Charlotte community. We will continue to support the Knights and attend as many games as possible."

New owner of Charlotte Knights says investment is priority

Texas League

Mariners prospect Hogan Windish hits four home runs and drives in nine runs for Double-A Arkansas

Midwest League

Padres No. 3 prospect Dylan Lesko matches a career-high nine strikeouts across 5 2/3 innings for High-A Fort Wayne

LACROSSE

TOP 10 Highlights From Week 4

Premier Lacrosse League

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

The Omaha Supernovas are thrilled to officially announce Laura "Bird" Kuhn as head coach, dropping the interim title that she inherited from last season. Kuhn continues her stay in Omaha after winning the first-ever Pro Volleyball Federation Championship on May 18 when the Supernovas swept the Grand Rapids Rise inside the CHI Health Center to cap off a storybook season. Originally hired as an assistant coach, Kuhn took over as Interim Head Coach on Feb. 6, only two matches into the inaugural season. Kuhn would lead Omaha to a 17-7 overall record under her watch, which includes the two postseason victories. "Omaha is a special place and truly is the volleyball capital of the world," Kuhn said. "The Supernovas organization is full of amazing people who have invested in one another to establish a culture of success. Creating such an impact in a one-of-kind community has been a life-changing experience, making this a huge drawback for me. I'm looking forward to being back with NovasNation!"

Indy Ignite, Indiana's professional volleyball team, announces George Padjen as its head coach. Padjen is a renowned collegiate volleyball coach with 25 years of experience on the court and comes to Ignite from Concordia University, where he helped lead the team to nine NCAA championships. As head coach, Padjen will recruit Indy's first players, build its team strategy, and prepare Ignite for success in its inaugural season in 2025. "It is rare to find an individual with such genuine passion and dedication as George Padjen," said Mary Kay Huse, General Manager and President of Indy Ignite. "George is meticulously focused on player development. From day one, Pro Volleyball Federation has focused on the players first, and George shares that same sense of servant leadership. I couldn't be more excited to work hand-in-hand with him as we build Indy Ignite into a franchise that will energize our fans and make our city proud." Prior to Ignite, Padjen spent 21 years as Assistant Coach for the highly decorated volleyball program at Concordia University, St. Paul. He was hired alongside Brady Starkey - the winningest active volleyball coach in any division - and together, they built Concordia St. Paul into one of the greatest dynasties in college volleyball.

The Atlanta Vibe started the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Free Agency period with a splash, re-signing three of their top players from the 2024 inaugural season. Next season's roster will be headlined by 2024 league MVP outside hitter Leah Edmond, Libero of the Year Morgan Hentz, and Second Team All-League setter Marlie Monserez. "Re-signing our starting core was important to us as we looked at structuring our 2025 team," said team owner Colleen Craig. "Our goals for this organization haven't changed - we're building a model pro sports franchise, and we're after a championship. Leah Edmond, Morgan Hentz and Marlie Monserez were major contributors to winning the regular season, and they're going to be extremely important to how we continue to grow to reach our goals."

Major League Rugby

Rugby Football Club Los Angeles has confirmed that Head Coach Steve Brett will not return to Los Angeles for the 2025 Major League Rugby Season. CEO and Co-Founder Pete Sickle acknowledged Brett's contribution towards laying the foundation of the professional game here in Southern California, from the local Rugby Community to the Professional Club. "The transition from Atlanta to Los Angeles has presented a number of challenges and Steve and the rest of the high performance team have done an admirable job in adapting to very fluid conditions and a slew of unfortunate injuries", said Sickle.

"The entire organization appreciates the efforts and contributions that Steve has made during his tenure here in Los Angeles and to developing the game of rugby in North America over the last few years via MLR and the USA Eagles and wish him nothing but success in his next chapter.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 9 of the 2024 UFA regular season!

Did we miss anything newsworthy or fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football League message board...





Arena Football League Stories from July 2, 2024

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.