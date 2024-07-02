Arena Football League Announces New Official Social Media Accounts

July 2, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3) News Release







We regret to inform you that, due to circumstances beyond our control, we have been restricted from accessing our current social media handles. Although our best efforts to resolve the issue with Meta, the previous individual in charge of our accounts is, unfortunately, holding them hostage. As a result, we have been unable to regain control of these platforms.

In our commitment to maintaining an open and engaging relationship with our valued fan base, we have decided to take proactive steps and establish new official social media profiles. Please follow us on our new platforms to stay updated on all things Arena Football League (AFL):

YouTube : @TheArenaFootballLeague

Instagram: @afl_usa

Facebook: The AFL

TikTok: @officialAFL

We appreciate your understanding and continued support during this transition. Your loyalty and enthusiasm are what make the Arena Football League (AFL) community so special, and we are dedicated to providing you with the latest news, updates, and exclusive content through our new channels.

Additionally, we would like to reiterate to our audience and the sports industry that www.theafl.com continues to remain our number one source of 100% credible news pertaining to the Arena Football League (AFL).

Thank you for standing by us as we navigate this change. We look forward to connecting with you on our new official social media pages.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football League message board...





Arena Football League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.