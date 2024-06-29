49 USHL Players Selected at 2024 NHL Draft

The United States Hockey League (USHL) completed the 2024 NHL Draft with 49 players with league ties selected over the course of seven rounds the past two days.

The 2024 NHL Draft was held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev.

All 16 teams in the USHL had at least one selection, with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) leading the way with 14 selections (including program alumni) in Las Vegas.

Dubuque had six players selected, Muskegon had five, Chicago had four, Youngstown and Lincoln had three, Green Bay, Fargo, Sioux Falls, and Waterloo had two, Tri-City, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Madison, Omaha and Des Moines had one each.

A total of 25 of the NHL's 32 franchises picked at least one USHL player and led by five selections by the Colorado Avalanche, 13 NHL teams made multiple picks from the USHL.

After having 10 players from the USHL selected in Friday's first round (including former Chicago Steel forward Macklin Celebrini and former Green Bay defenseman Artyom Levshunov, who went #1 and #2 overall, respectively), eight players were selected in the second round Saturday, four in the third round, nine in the fourth round, three in the fifth, six in the sixth round and nine in the seventh round.

Dating back to 1981 when Austin Maverick defenseman Rick Zombo was selected by Detroit in the eighth round, 149th overall, the USHL has had 1,090 players selected in the NHL Draft.

