Geary a Sixth Round Pick

Waterloo, Iowa - Patrick Geary became the third Waterloo Black Hawks player to be called during the 2024 NHL Draft with his selection as the 172nd overall choice by the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Geary was chosen in the Sixth Round. His hometown of Hamburg, New York, is a Buffalo suburb. Before joining the Black Hawks, Geary played in the Buffalo Jr. Sabres AAA program.

In 2023/24, the 20-year-old was a freshman at Michigan State University. He tallied five goals and eight assists in 32 appearances. The Spartans reached the NCAA Tournament, finishing the campaign with a 25-10-3 record. Geary also was a contender to represent the United States at the World Junior Championships and participated in Team USA's final training camp.

In two years with the Black Hawks, Geary played in 115 United States Hockey League regular season games. He recorded seven goals and 23 assists with a +5 plus/minus differential. During the 2022/23 campaign, the veteran blue-liner was +14, which tied for third among Waterloo defensemen. That season, he scored game-winning goals against the Lincoln Stars on November 19th and versus the Des Moines Buccaneers on December 9th.

In his USHL career, Geary also skated in nine Waterloo postseason games, notching one assist.

Waterloo originally drafted Geary during Phase I of the 2020 USHL Draft during the ninth round.

Three former Black Hawks have played for the Sabres, most recently forward Vinnie Hinostroza in 2023. The others are defenseman Brandon Montour and forward Derek Whitmore. Waterloo's only prior Sabres draft picks were goaltender Cal Petersen in 2013 and defenseman Drew MacKenzie in 2007.

