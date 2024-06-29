Mustard Completes Long Climb

Waterloo, Iowa - Last October, John Mustard was regarded as a marginal NHL Draft prospect, but after a high-scoring season with the Waterloo Black Hawks, the forward was chosen during the Third Round on Saturday by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago used the 67th overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft to acquire Mustard. This is the second time in the last three drafts that a Black Hawk has been selected by the Blackhawks. In 2022, Chicago chose defenseman Sam Rinzel in the 25th overall slot.

Mustard was the United States Hockey League's Rookie of the Year. He paced qualifying rookies with 29 goals. That total also led the Black Hawks and tied for 12th among all USHL players. The 17-year-old from Oradell, New Jersey, stacked up 56 total points in 60 games. His season included seven game-winning goals and seven power play scores.

Facing the Madison Capitols last September during the second Waterloo game at the USHL Fall Classic, Mustard recorded his first Black Hawk goal. Through seven games, he had scored four times. Nonetheless, NHL Central Scouting's initial October report designated him as a "Watch" prospect, behind the players given "A," "B," or "C" status on a list of 470 potential draft picks. By January, Mustard had vaulted to 41st among North American skaters. He landed 27th when final rankings were posted in mid-April.

There were plenty of moments when Mustard capitalized on opportunities to impress those in attendance, including a growing contingent of interested scouts. The first of his four multigoal nights included a pair of tallies at Young Arena against the Dubuque Fighting Saints on October 28th. On November 25th in Cedar Rapids, Mustard capped a hat trick by scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against the RoughRiders. Facing the Sioux City Musketeers on February 3rd, he became one of only four USHL players to celebrate a four-goal game last season.

Mustard's 29 goals were the most by a Black Hawk since 2018/19. His 205 shots on goal also represented the highest count since that winter.

In January, the Chicago Blackhawks acquired Waterloo alumni Zach Sanford and Rem Pitlick, who combined to appear in 27 Chicago games. Those additions doubled the list of players who have skated for both Waterloo to Chicago; Vinnie Hinostroza and Blake Hillman had previously played for both organizations.

Hinostroza and Hillman were each Blackhawks draft selections, as is Rinzel. Adding Jan-Mikael Juutilainen and Jake Ryczek, Mustard gives Chicago six Waterloo picks, all since 2006. No NHL team has drafted more Waterloo players.

Mustard is committed to Providence College for the 2024/25 hockey season.

