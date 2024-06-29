Hawks Happy for Holinka
June 29, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Waterloo Black Hawks News Release
Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks have had two recent or prospective players selected during the 2024 National Hockey League Draft, following the Toronto Maple Leafs' choice of Miroslav Holinka Saturday during the Fifth Round.
In May, Holinka had been added by the Black Hawks during Phase II of the United States Hockey League Draft. The 6-foot, 1-inch forward was ranked 31st among international skaters in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings this spring.
A native of Zlin, Czechia, Holinka averaged more than a point-per-game at the junior level last season. His effectiveness opened opportunities to skate against top tier competition in the country's Extraliga with HC Ocelari. Holinka also has experience representing Czechia internationally after playing for the nation's entry into the 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Championships.
The Maple Leafs are just four years removed from the last time they drafted a Waterloo player.
In 2020, Wyatt Schingoethe became a Leafs' prospect prior to his final season in Waterloo. Schingoethe joined Tony Cameranesi (2011) and Lubos Velebny (2000) as the third Hawk ever chosen by Toronto.
In 2008, former Waterloo forward Jason Blake was a Maple Leaf when he won the NHL's Bill Masterton Trophy after recovering from leukemia. Blake played in Toronto for parts of three seasons.
Holinka remains a candidate to join Waterloo for the 2024/25 USHL season this fall. The Black Hawks' first home game will be at Young Arena against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday, September 28th.
