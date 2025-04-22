Hawks Score a Half Dozen

April 22, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Waterloo Black Hawks used a three-goal second period to vault past the Sioux Falls Stampede 6-2 at Young Arena Monday during Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Six different Waterloo players scored during the victory, giving the Hawks a dozen skaters who have produced goals during the team's five postseason games. Carter Casey made 30 saves for his fourth playoff win.

Waterloo recorded the lone goal of the first period at 16:50 during a power play. Dylan Compton blasted a half-slap shot toward the net. Aiden Wright fought it off, but the rebound came to Kaeden Hawkins in the left circle, and he lifted it into an open side.

Wright made a great save with 7.1 seconds left before intermission, sliding from right-to-left and snagging Hunter Ramos' bid to make it a two-goal margin.

The Hawks killed off almost four minutes of Sioux Falls power play time early in the second, then added to the lead on a power play of their own at 6:30. Reid Daavettila's attempt from the right circle was stopped, but Brock Schultz found the loose puck to bury a chance from close range.

The first five-on-five goal of the night came with 4:37 remaining in the period. Brendan McMorrow was pestered behind the Stampede net but persisted long enough to connect with an open Ramos in the left circle; Ramos buried his one-timer from there.

Then with 42.6 seconds left in the period, Morgan Brady benefitted from a takeaway at the Sioux Falls blue line, stepping into the right circle to rifle a chance inside the opposite post.

The Hawks were right back at it during the first minute of the third. Teddy Townsend made it 5-0 at the 58-second mark when the puck bounced off of Reid Morich, across the crease, and to Townsend waiting on the opposite side.

Casey's shutout bid lasted until 6:17 remained. With the puck lodged against the left wing boards, the Hawks lost track of Ethan Wyttenbach. He was alone near the side of the net when the disk came free, and the forward slipped in a low chance.

The Stampede made it a six-on-four situation during their next power play, but Bradley Walker scored a shorthanded empty net goal with 3:15 remaining. Teddy Mallgrave bounced a dump-in off the end wall, and Walker got to the loose puck first.

Ben Wilmott notched Sioux Falls' final goal with 13.5 seconds to go, tucking home a feed from JJ Monteiro.

The Hawks outshot the Stampede 40-32.

Game Four between the Hawks and Stampede will be on Tuesday night at 6:35. Waterloo will have the opportunity to advance with a win. If the Stampede win, it would force a fifth and decisive game on Friday in Sioux Falls. Game Four seats are on sale now from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.

Sioux Falls 0 0 2 - 2

Waterloo 1 3 2 - 6

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Hawkins 3 (Compton, Ramos), 16:50 (PP). Penalties-Rybakov Sf (cross checking), 15:55.

2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Schultz 1 (Daavettila, Hewson), 6:30 (PP). 3, Waterloo, Ramos 1 (McMorrow), 15:23. 4, Waterloo, Brady 1 (Mallgrave), 19:18. Penalties-Jette Wat (high sticking), 0:19; Compton Wat (bench minor-too many men), 2:17; McGraw Sf (tripping), 5:02; Ingles Sf (roughing), 6:30; Coombs Sf (major-fighting, game misconduct-jersey tie-down, 10-minute misconduct), 9:24; Walker Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 9:24; Nordberg Sf (holding), 10:13; Grimes Sf (high sticking), 16:18.

3rd Period-5, Waterloo, Townsend 2 (Morich, Schultz), 0:58. 6, Sioux Falls, Wyttenbach 1 (Spehar, Varkonyi), 13:43. 7, Waterloo, Walker 2 (Mallgrave), 16:45 (SH EN). 8, Sioux Falls, Wilmott 1 (Monteiro, Chaly), 19:46. Penalties-Urness Sf (roughing), 4:11; Brady Wat (roughing), 4:11; James Sf (cross checking), 10:46; Phelan Wat (10-minute misconduct), 10:46; Compton Wat (hooking), 14:59; Peddle Wat (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 17:20; Monteiro Sf (10-minute misconduct), 19:46; Hewson Wat (holding, 10-minute misconduct), 19:46.

Shots on Goal-Sioux Falls 10-5-17-32. Waterloo 13-17-10-40.

Power Play Opportunities-Sioux Falls 0 / 4; Waterloo 2 / 6.

Goalies-Sioux Falls, Wright (39 shots-34 saves). Waterloo, Casey (32 shots-30 saves).

A-1,724

