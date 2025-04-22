Fighting Five: Saints Visit Capitols in Game 4 on Tuesday

April 22, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







MIDDLETON, WI - The No. 2 Dubuque Fighting Saints (41-18-1-2) visit the No. 3 Madison Capitols (39-17-5-1) in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday night with a 2-1 series lead.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Bounce Back Bunch

The Fighting Saints allowed the first goal for the second-straight game on Monday night in Game 3, but responded to win both games to take a 2-1 series lead.

In the Game-3 win, the Fighting Saints erased two one-goal deficits in the second period before a go-ahead goal in the third to take their first series lead.

2. Saints Specials

The Fighting Saints have dominated on special teams through the first three games of the series against Madison. On the power play, the Saints scored their fifth goal of the series with Jonathan Morello's goal in Game 3. Dubuque's power play is at 50% on 10 chances through three games.

The penalty kill has also been productive, stopping all eight Madison chances through the first three games.

3. Major Moment

Cooper Dennis scored his first-career playoff point with the game-winning goal in Game 3 on Monday. Lucas Van Vliet and Cole Spicer found Dennis on the left circle to score the game-winner with 12 minutes left in the third period.

The rookie forward gave the Saints a lead that they held the rest of the way. Van Vliet logged his fourth point of the series with the assist, while Spicer had a pair of assists on Monday for his third and fourth points of the series.

4. Beerman Blocks

Liam Beerman made 25 saves in Monday's win to give the Saints their first lead in the series. Beerman has two wins in the series and a .945 save percentage over three games.

The goaltender made starts on back-to-back nights just twice during the regular season and has played all three games of this series over four nights.

5. Caps Casa

The Capitols lost just eight of 30 regular-season games at home this season and entered this series with a 2-0 record at home in the playoffs. The Saints beat Madison at Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena on Monday for the first time since April 2023.

Ryker Lee scored his second goal of the series in Game 3. The forward has four total points through three games this series.

Tuesday's Game 4 begins at 6:05 p.m. CDT at Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

United States Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2025

