Stars Sweep Musketeers, Advance to Conference Finals

April 22, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars finished off a three-game sweep of the Sioux City Musketeers with a 2-0 win on Monday night at the Tyson Events Center.

Lincoln avenged a second-round sweep at the hands of Sioux City last season to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in the last three seasons.

Yan Shostak recorded his fourth shutout of the season and second career postseason clean sheet by turning aside all 17 shots.

Matthew Maltais scored the only goal that Lincoln would need with his first of the postseason at the 18:50 mark of the first. Jack Pechar one-touched a pass from Layne Loomer to Maltais all alone at the right post and he one-timed the puck into the empty cage to make it 1-0, Stars.

That goal came amidst being outshot, 9-5, in the first but Lincoln responded with a 17-2 advantage in the second period. The Stars outshot the Musketeers, 32-17, overall.

Loomer tallied an empty-net goal at the 19:35 mark of the third for his second goal of the postseason.

Stay tuned for news on dates and tickets for the Western Conference Finals. Lincoln will face the winner of the Sioux Falls vs. Waterloo series. The Black Hawks won Game 3, 6-2, Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. Game 4 is Tuesday night at 6:35 at Young Arena.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.