Saints Come Back for Game 3 Win, Take Series Lead

April 22, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







MIDDLETON, WI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints erased two one-goal deficits on Monday to earn a 4-2 win and take a 2-1 series lead against the Madison Capitols.

Just past the eight-minute mark of the third period, the Saints found Cooper Dennis on the left circle to rip a wrister past Caleb Heil and give Dubuque its first lead of Game 3. The Saints dominated the third period, outshooting the Caps 15-5 and icing the game with an empty-net goal in the final minute from Heikki Ruohonen.

For the second-straight game, Dubuque allowed the first goal of the game in the opening frame and bounced back to win. On Monday, Gavin Uhlenkamp scored just about eight minutes into the opening frame for Madison to take the lead. Madison outshot the Fighting Saints 14-4 in the first period of Game 3, as Liam Beerman made 13 saves in the frame.

The Saints answered early in the second with Colin Frank burying a rebound in front of the Madison net. The Caps, however, took the lead back just 1:13 later with Ryker Lee scoring his second of the series.

Dubuque's power play had the response, continuing a dominant series. Matthew Desiderio and Ruohonen set up Jonathan Morello's first goal of the series to tie the game just past eight minutes into the second. The Saints finished the night 1-for-2 on the power play and have scored on five of 10 chances in the series.

The game remained tied 2-2 from that point until Dennis' game-winner in the third. Overall, Beerman stopped 23 of 25 shots for his second win of the series. The Saints finished with 27 shots on goal in the victory.

The Saints killed both penalties they faced, each in the first period, and have stopped all eight Madison power plays in the series.

Monday's win was the Fighting Saints' first win in Middleton since April 2023. Dubuque had lost four-straight games over the past two regular seasons prior to Monday's win.

Game 4 will be played on Tuesday night in Middleton as Dubuque looks to book a spot in the Eastern Conference Final.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.