Louka Cloutier Selected in 5th Round of NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Chicago Steel goaltender Louka Cloutier was selected by the Colorado Avalanche with the 132nd overall pick in Round 5 of the 2024 NHL Draft on Saturday.

Cloutier was the third player with Steel ties selected in this year's draft, joining Macklin Celebrini, who was selected with the first overall pick by the San Jose Sharks, and Michael Hage who was selected 21st overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round on Friday.

The three Steel players selected this year brings the club's total to 59 draft picks since the team's inception in 2000. 31 of those selections have come in the last five NHL drafts.

Cloutier recently finished his rookie season with the Steel where he ranked third among league goaltenders in save percentage (.904) and saves (1,141) while facing the fourth-most shots in the league (1,262).

At the halfway point of the season, Cloutier helped Chicago turn its season around, assisting the Steel in recording a standings point in eight consecutive games and 14 of 16 outings from Jan. 6 to March 3. During that span, Cloutier recorded one shutout and allowed three goals or fewer in nine games while facing an average of over 37 shots per game.

"Louka is a highly talented goalie with the ability to make the big save in the big moments," said Steel Head Coach and General Manager Mike Garman. "He has great balance and control while being extremely explosive.

"Louka's mindset and approach are his greatest assets and we're so excited to have him back in Chicago this year to continue his development."

Cloutier became the first Steel goaltender selected in the NHL Draft since Billy Sauer, who played for the Steel in the 2004-2005 season and was selected by Colorado with the 201st overall pick in Round 7 of the 2006 draft.

Celebrini, Hage, and Cloutier are among 49 players with USHL ties selected in the 2024 NHL Draft.

