Steel Secure Gutsy 4-3 Shootout Win over Phantoms

April 6, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







YOUNGSTOWN, OH - Tobias Ohman scored the lone goal in a shootout, and despite allowing the game-tying goal in the third period, the Chicago Steel (20-34-5-1, 46 pts.) weathered a heavy push thanks to a strong performance in net from Louka Cloutier to defeat the Youngstown Phantoms (40-18-0-2, 82 pts.) 4-3 in a shootout Sunday afternoon at Covelli Centre.

Cloutier made 33 saves on 36 shots to backstop Chicago to the win. He has won two of his last three starts.

Ohman scored his tenth goal of the season before the shootout goal in the opening round. Noah Lapointe scored his first goal of the season and first with the Steel to open the scoring and Aidan Dyer also added his tenth goal of the season, his first score since Dec. 28.

Chicago finished the regular season with a 2-2-2-2 record against Youngstown. The win ended a six-game winning streak for the Phantoms and was just the third loss on home ice for Youngstown since Jan. 18.

Youngstown held Chicago shotless for the first four minutes of the first period.

One minute after recording their first shot, the Steel scored one of the wackiest goals you'll see.

After forcing Youngstown out of the offensive zone, Lapointe moved up ice on the left side and lobbed a dump-in from the red line that bounced in front of Phantoms goalie Melvin Strahl and past his glove.

Chicago persisted on the offensive side and nearly had another goal one minute later on a deflection while the net was coming off its pegs. The officials went to a lengthy review and declared no goal.

The Steel maintained their one-goal lead until Youngstown scored with one minute left in the opening period on a Jakub Hes goal moments after Cloutier made a great sprawling save on Brecken Smith.

The Phantoms posted 11 shots on goal to Chicago's six.

Early in the second period, Owen Tylec created a takeaway and made a slick pass between his legs to Hudson Gorski who ripped a one-timer on goal that was stopped by Strahl.

Late in the second frame, Matti Butkovskiy tapped home a centering pass in the slot from Smith to put Youngstown ahead 2-1.

Chicago evened the score four minutes later while on the power play when Ashton Schultz ripped a shot on goal that was mostly stopped by Strahl but the peak leaked behind him. Ohman crept in and scooped the rebound home to make it 2-2.

Just over one minute later, the Steel took the lead back after Dyer smoked a one-timer from the left faceoff circle past Strahl, making it 3-2.

Three minutes into the third period, Jamison Sluys found an open Jack Willson at the left faceoff circle. The Phantoms forward skated in and lifted a shot past Cloutier to even the score at three.

Later in the period, the Steel went to the power play but Youngstown put forth heavy pressure while shorthanded.

The Phantoms created a shorthanded two-on-one but Jackson Crowder made a great play to disrupt a cross-crease pass. Cloutier was tasked with several tough saves with Youngstown continuing to pressure while a man short en route to a successful penalty kill.

The home team continued to blitz the Steel with strong chances into the final moments of the game including a handful of great looks for Ryan Rucinski, but Cloutier stood tall to extend the game to overtime.

Youngstown began the extra frame with possession and maintained it for most of the five minutes but mustered only one shot on goal.

The Steel had their only chances with under one minute left in overtime, with Ashton Schultz getting an odd-man rush before sending a shot wide. Schultz followed up on his rebound with under ten seconds left and got a good look in close but was stopped by Strahl, sending the contest to a shootout.

Ohman got the nod in the opening round of the shootout and deked around Strahl before scoring on a nifty backhand move.

Cloutier stopped each of the three Youngstown shooters to secure the victory.

Chicago will take to the road one more time next weekend against the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Friday, April 11 at 6:10 pm CT.

The Steel will return home for the final game of the season on Saturday, April 12 at 6:05 pm CT for Fan Appreciation Night against Muskegon. Fans will have the opportunity to win from hundreds of prizes from team partners and can enjoy $2 hot dogs and $3 beer specials.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, April 11 at Muskegon Lumberjacks | 6:10 pm CT

Saturday, April 12 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks | 6:05 pm CT | Fan Appreciation Night | $2 Hot Dogs and $3 Beer Specials | Hundreds of Prizes

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.